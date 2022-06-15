Nyashinksi's wife Zia Bett celebrates late sister Janet on her birthday

In her heartfelt birthday message, Zia briefed her sister on how life has been since she left, with a confession on how she misses her especially on her birthday.

The Zia Africa Founder also celebrated her late sister as her sweet and best friend who could have stayed a little bit longer on earth.

“Happy 1st heavenly birthday Janet Bett! 🎈I know Heaven needed more angels, which is why they called you there. I just wish they delayed a bit longer. I miss you every day, but especially today. I know we will meet again in Eternity. I love you so much. Happy birthday, my sweet sister and best friend,” reads Zia’s message to her late sister.

Janet Bett succumbed to Severe Aplastic Anaemia, in October 2021, a condition she had battled for some time.

In series of Instagram stories while announcing the death of her sister, Zia said "Dance with the angels. I was so blessed to have you".

In September 2021, Nyashinski and Zia had sent out an urgent medical appeal to well-wishers after her sister was diagnosed with a rare blood disorder known as Severe Aplastic Anaemia.

At that particular time, the Fashionpreneur disclosed that Janet’s treatment was expected to cost Sh10 million, as she (Janet) was required to stay India for a period of 4-6 months.

In her appeal, Zia explained that the blood disorder was a life-threatening condition where the bone marrow stops producing enough blood for the body, adding that doctors had recommended a bone marrow transplant as the best treatment.