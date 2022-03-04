Pick an accent - Ugandan celebrity fires at Zari Hassan over how she talks

On a March 2 YouTube episode of Tinah's Random Thoughts, Ms Christine Kirungi, the YouTuber known as 'Tina Fierce 1' expressed that she did not find Zari's accent authentic to her Ugandan heritage nor South Africa where she has lived for years.

The content creator had been asked by a fan to comment on the upcoming Netflix series, Young, Famous & African, where the South Africa-based Ugandan socialite will be featured alongside his Tanzanian baby daddy Diamond Platnumz and six other African celebrities.

"Someone wanted me to talk about Zari's upcoming 'Flix situation. I'm just going to say, 'Zari, unlike some of us who are lucky and we can play around with accents... I need you to pick an accent. Just pick one. You can pick the one from Jinja, Uganda... our accent is okay, it's good, well, it's bearable. Or you pick the Mzanzi one, the South African one.

"'But this whole thing you do where the sentence starts in... Jinja then it goes down into Mzanzi and by the time we are done with the sentence it is...I don't know what version of American English... I can't'," she stated.

Platnumz was also not spared as far as enunciation goes with Tinah Fierce 1 telling him: "...you're from Tanzania, English is not your strongest suit."

I have nothing against Zari, I'm just disappointed - Tina Fierce 1

The YouTuber's videos bear a disclaimer at the beginning which clarifies that the topics she discusses on her channel should not be taken as bullying, disrespect or intended to influence anyone's opinion.

On her remarks regarding Zari, Ms Tinah stated that she felt disappointed at how Zari has represented Ugandan women, given the kind of attention she commands.

"Someone told me that maybe I should look at it from another angle and stop coming for Zari but I'm not coming for her, I'm just disappointed. I just feel like the way the Ugandan woman has been represented on the international scene by the ones that 'have the eyeballs'...bugs me. But she's getting her bag and I know her minions will be like, 'you are a hater'," she highlighted.

Finally giving her verdict on Zari's reality show cameo, Tinah Fierce 1 stated that she was convinced it is all about Zari getting 'numbers'.

