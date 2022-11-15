RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Sauti Sol's Fancy Fingers celebrates 4th wedding anniversary in unique style [Video]

Masia Wambua

The song was released in celebration of Polycarp's wedding anniversary with Lady Mandy.

Polycarp and Lady Mandy
Polycarp and Lady Mandy

Polycarp Otieno, alias Fancy Fingers, of award-winning Kenyan boy band Sauti Sol has released a video to his latest song, 'Follow' with American singer India Arie.

The release of the video on Tuesday, November 15 comes perfectly for the musician who says the year has been a good one for him as he celebrates a great milestone with his wife.

The song is an apt depiction of a true love story whose video is set on the singer and producer’s wedding day to his wife Lady Mandy, which took place in Bujumbura, Burundi.

Arie's voice matches very well with Polycarp’s and the result is a recollection of Sauti Sol's projects before they decided to do solo projects.

According to the guitarist, the couple is celebrating their fourth anniversary. Polycarp is married to the love of his life identified as Lady Mandy.

Polycarp Otieno and his wife Lady Mandy
Polycarp Otieno and his wife Lady Mandy Pulse Live Kenya

The two wedded in August 2022 in Bujumbura, Burundi in a blend of cultures wedding that saw all the members of Sauti Sol witness the big day of one of their own.

"This week is all about celebrations! First my birthday then our anniversary. 4 years down. 4 years ago today. One of the best days of my life. To my partner of choice, my love for you is forever. Let’s keep doing this thing called life until the wheels fall off! Mad love to the most beautiful soul," he said in celebration of their fourth anniversary after releasing the video.

The video is a capture of his wedding with his wife with a combination of actions from Arie.

The song is written by Fancy Fingers, co-written by Ywaya Tajiri and Indiana Arie produced and mixed by Fancy Fingers, and mastered by Mike the mix house.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
