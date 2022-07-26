Kamene Goro's response after Stevo Simple Boy professed his love for her [Video]

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kamene Goro's response after Stevo Simple Boy professed his love for her

Kamene Goro reacts after Stevo Simple Boy expressed interest in dating her

Kamene Goro's responses to Stevo Simple Boy
Kamene Goro's responses to Stevo Simple Boy

Kiss 100 presenter Kamene Goro has broken her silence after musician Stevo Simple Boy professed his love for her.

In a recent interview, the Freshi Barida hitmaker confessed that he has always had a crush on Ms Goro and given a chance he would gladly start a romantic relationship with her.

However, Kamene has responded to the advances, stating that Stevo is not her type but she is a big fan of his music.

“Stevo i am such a fan of yours, I’m your biggest fan. Freshi Barida Kaka braza. But wacha tu ibaki hapo kwa fan. He is not really my type. Not my type or maybe he was my type back in the day but at the moment I like them tall,” Kamene Goro said.

Just the other day, Stivo Simple Boy revealed that he has always had a crush on media personality, Kamene Goro.

The “Vijana tuache mihadarati” hitmaker poured out his heart to the sassy diva during an interview with Oga Obinna, stating that the media personality has all he desires.

"Kamene amebeba ngongingo (blessed with assets in the right places)," explained the rapper whose real name is Steven Otieno.

Not even the fact that Kamene is in a relationship could deter the determined rapper who shot his shot, promising nothing but love to the media star.

"Kamene mimi nimedata kwako, njoo kwa Stevo Simple Boy nitakupatia mapenzi simple simple na mambo itakuwa welo welo (Kamene I have fallen in love with you. Come to Stevo Simple Boy)," he stated.

Stevo took on his perceived competitor, alleging that “hana mifupa”.

"Nimeskia mtu wako hana mifupa, Kamene wachana na mtu hana mifupa, njoo kwangu me niko na mifupa.

"(I overheard that your current boyfriend is boneless but as for me I have bones. Kamene come to me please)," Simple Boy added.

Stevo Simple Boy previously dated social media sensation, Pritty Vishy before things fell apart.

