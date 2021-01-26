Private investigator Jane Mugo has issued a response to online trolls who made fun of her documentary aired by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

The "Spy queen" was quick to point out that some of her trolls do not enjoy the fame that she has gained due to her work.

She further pointed out that she deserves to be celebrated, having excelled in a male-dominated field.

"Am slowly monitoring the comments… Idles, haters who have never appeared on local radio station or their village limelight. They cannot show us what they have done in their village struggling to put food on the table yet jealous souls.

"Nobody is speaking about my training or my range. I am an African woman and I don’t regret loving myself. I pray you stay longer to witness my blessings. While the world is congratulating me for winning in a male-dominated job, I saw some cheap desperate bloggers vomiting hatred looking for cheap publicity," she stated.