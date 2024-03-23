The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Prophet Lovy finally fulfil's late brother Christian Longomba's last wish

Amos Robi

Christian Longomba who was Prophet Lovy's twin brother passed away in 2021 after a battle with a brain tumour

U.S.-based Kenyan preacher Prophet Lovy
U.S.-based Kenyan preacher Prophet Lovy

U.S.-based Kenyan preacher, Prophet Lovy of Revelation Church International, has made a profound return to the music scene, fulfilling a heartfelt promise made to his late brother, Christian Longomba, who passed away in March 2021.

Christian, one half of the renowned Longombas duo, had one last wish for his brother—to see him return to his musical roots and produce songs that resonate with their shared divine gift.

Prophet Lovy recently shared with his congregation the compelling journey back to music, sparked by his brother's urging.

"March 13, 2021, my brother Christian was going home but before that moment he would tell me all the time I needed to go back and do music, he insisted that this was something that God had given me," Lovy recounted.

Christian Longomba
Christian Longomba Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Pastor Lovy narrates the harrowing experience he went through after his twin was hospitalized

It was this divine insistence and a brother's promise that catalyzed Lovy's return to the studio, resulting in the production of ten songs in just four days—a feat he attributes to the unwavering support of his wife and his faith.

The preacher's musical hiatus ends with the announcement of his upcoming single, 'Children of Zion,' marking his first release after several years.

The last tracks Lovy produced, 'What You Like' and 'Queen,' still resonate with fans, making this comeback highly anticipated.

Lovy Longomba and his late brother Christian Longomba
Lovy Longomba and his late brother Christian Longomba Lovy Longomba jets back home after 16 years, days after his brother’s Burial (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Lovy Longomba jets back home after 16 years, days after his brother’s Burial (Photos)

Lovy's decision to return to music is deeply intertwined with his spiritual journey and his commitment to honouring his late brother's wishes.

"Without the promise to my brother and certainly without God’s approval, I wouldn’t have returned to music. My Father in Heaven, thank you for the opportunity to be creative again," he expressed, highlighting the spiritual and emotional significance of this new chapter in his life.

Here is a previous interview of Lovy Longomba:

Christian Longomba's battle with a brain tumour and his subsequent passing left a void in the hearts of many, including his two children. However, his legacy continues through his music and now through Lovy's renewed musical endeavours.

Amos Robi
