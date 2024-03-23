Prophet Lovy finally fulfil's late brother Christian Longomba's last wish

Christian, one half of the renowned Longombas duo, had one last wish for his brother—to see him return to his musical roots and produce songs that resonate with their shared divine gift.

Prophet Lovy recently shared with his congregation the compelling journey back to music, sparked by his brother's urging.

"March 13, 2021, my brother Christian was going home but before that moment he would tell me all the time I needed to go back and do music, he insisted that this was something that God had given me," Lovy recounted.

Pulse Live Kenya

It was this divine insistence and a brother's promise that catalyzed Lovy's return to the studio, resulting in the production of ten songs in just four days—a feat he attributes to the unwavering support of his wife and his faith.

The preacher's musical hiatus ends with the announcement of his upcoming single, 'Children of Zion,' marking his first release after several years.

The last tracks Lovy produced, 'What You Like' and 'Queen,' still resonate with fans, making this comeback highly anticipated.

Lovy's decision to return to music is deeply intertwined with his spiritual journey and his commitment to honouring his late brother's wishes.

"Without the promise to my brother and certainly without God’s approval, I wouldn’t have returned to music. My Father in Heaven, thank you for the opportunity to be creative again," he expressed, highlighting the spiritual and emotional significance of this new chapter in his life.

