It’s another beautiful Friday and as usual, #PulseHotTwist brings you best of top stories in the entertainment world.

Let’s get down to business;

Adelle Onyango on why she hated wearing Bikinis

Media Personality Adelle Onyango

Celebrated Media Personality Adelle Onyango revealed that for the longest time she hated her body, because part of it kept on reminding her of her rape ordeal.

The Legally Clueless host, mentioned that she is proud to be at a point where she is totally in love with her body.

She added that previously she never liked rocking swimsuits despite being a swimmer all her life, as she had not embraced her scars and intentional healing.

“I am so PROUD of the INTENTIONAL work I’ve done to get to a point of loving my body.

For many years I hated it. I don’t know I think at the time parts of it reminded me of getting raped...the scars. Then came eczema with it’s own scars as if to mock me.

Getting into a swimsuit was just...a no-no! Which sucked because I’ve been a swimmer all my life and I loved it!

So I hid it - tights, long sleeves, double sleeves, don’t swim, the works! I hardly looked at it. Didn’t give it the healthy things it needed. For years....yikes!

But right now 𝐈 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐡𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐛𝐨𝐝𝐲. It’s carried me through battlefields and continues to do so to date.

Here’s to intentional healing.

It’s hard.

It takes time

I’m not all the way there.

But it really is the gateway to freedom!

#IntentionalHealing #SexualTrauma #LovingYourBody #Therapy #Healing,” shared Adelle.

Halloween is very Demonic - Robert Burale

City Preacher Robert Burale

City Preacher Robert Burale expressed displeasure in believers who celebrate Halloween, saying that the whole event is very demonic.

In a Facebook post, Burale said; “How some believers still celebrate Halloween baffles me.... Halloween is very DEMONIC... GOOD DAY”.

The statement sparked mixed reactions among his followers, with a section saying he should not judge others by how they decide to live their life.

Others sided with him, stating that Christians should never celebrate Halloween due to its origin and the meaning behind its celebrations.

Around the world, Halloween or All Saints' Eve, is a celebration observed on 31 October, the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Hallows' Day.

It is used to mark the end of summer and beginning of the dark, cold winter, a time of year that was often associated with human death.

In ancient times, on the night of October 31, the world used to celebrate a special event called Samhain, when it was believed that the ghosts of the dead returned to earth.

Octopizzo makes it to Grammy Awards Consideration List

Octopizzo makes it to Grammy Awards Consideration List

Rapper Henry Ohanga alias Octopizzo has made a new milestone in his music career after making it to the 2021 Grammy Awards consideration list.

The Grammy Awards Academy has proposed Octopizzo to be nominated in the; Record of the year Category for his song Another day, Best Melodic Rap for Kamikaze and Another Day, as well as Best Rap Performance Category for Che Che and Wakiritho ft Sailors.

An excited Octo shared the good news saying; “A good Time yo let you know that am up for Grammy Consideration this Year. For those who doubted the 8. It’s about that Time. #LELA OUT NOW #Don Goat”.

Following the considerations, the Lela hit maker will now be subjected to a voting process to determine if they will make it to the list of Nominees for the 2021 Grammy Awards. The Voting will be done by Academy members.

What is a Grammy consideration?

This are entries that meet all eligibility requirements to be included in the first ballot, which goes to the Recording Academy's Voting Members, who then vote for the entries they believe should receive a nomination.

Zari Hassan clears the air on getting back with Diamond after landing in Tanzania

Zari Hassan with Diamond Platnumz and their Kids

Zari Hassan has once again made it clear that she has not rekindled her love with baby daddy Diamond Platnumz minutes after landing in Tanzania with her kids Tiffah and Nillan.

Speaking to Journalists after touch down, Ms Hassan maintained that she is purely in Tanzania to take Princess Tiffah and Prince Nillan to meet their father after 2 years of no see.

She added that, it was her baby daddy’s idea to bring the kids to Tanzania because he had missed them and couldn't travel to South Africa to see them due to his busy schedule.

“Tuko home, but there is a lot of things happening on social media, lakini for me I brought the kids because their Father want to see them and hakuweza Kuja because he had a lot of things lined up for him.

"He really wanted to see the kids, it’s been two years, and that’s understandable.

"There is one thing as Africans we don’t understand, hatuelewi what’s Co-parenting, naweza kuja hata if he got somebody because it home for the kids regardless of what happened between Us because we are Co-Parenting.

"Watu wengine wanasema sijui ataishia Kwake, sijui wamerudina but no, am just here for the kids and we are looking forward to have a good time with the kids and that’s all. Am just here for the kids and am sure he is here also for the sane aspect," said Zari Hassan.

Kate Actress on getting Pregnant 3 months after joining Campus in Uganda

Catherine Kamau aka Kate Actress

Award-winning actress Catherine Kamau aka Kate Actress has disclosed that her mother took a loan of Sh400K for her school fees in Uganda and but unfortunately, she ended up pregnant within the first 3 months of joining campus.

Kate narrated that things were not easy as she had disappointed her mum who had invested so much in her education.

The former Mother-in-Law actress went on to admit that she was a stubborn daughter and she could see clearly that her mother was fed up with her.

“After three months in Uganda for Campus, I was pregnant, I think Mathe alikuwa amechoka hata akawish angezaa maandazi akuneywe nayo chai (Laughing). Alikuwa amechukua loan ya Sh400K anipeleke Kampala International University, hata sijabreathe ball…enyewe nilisumbua. Nilikaa kaa huko juu that time hata sikuwa naelewa ball ni nini, I was barely 19…so after kurudi mather hakukuwa nikamuandikia kibarua hapo kirefu, nikahepa kwa kina beshte yangu but eventually nilirudi home. I broke the news to my mum in a letter… I really disappointed her but she never gave up on her,” said Kate actress.

After 2 years on staying home and taking care of her son, Ms Kamau was again enrolled to campus but she never graduated after the opportunity to act in Mother-In-law presented itself.

“… akanipeleka tena hapa KCCT, sai inaitwa Multimedia University, na sikumaliza, Hapo nilipata kazi ya Mother-In-law. Nikaona Pesa, Shule! Si nasoma ndo nipate pesa,” added Kate.

Edgar Obare’s ordeal in the hands of ‘Kidnapers’

Edgar Obare

Blogger Edgar Obare on Tuesday morning narrated what he went through in the hands of his supposed abductors, after it was reported that he had gone missing on Monday.

According to him, the abductors who refused to reveal their identities after whisking him into a car that waited for them nearby covered his eyes so that he could not see which direction they were heading towards.

Obare mentioned that the individuals who also had guns kept mocking him, as they asked questions about his work, which they claimed was to break families.

“They accused me of extorting money from these people and asked who pays me to insult people. They all verbally threatened me saying if I ever exposed him for cheating, he would kill me, another guy said that he would f**k me in the ass,” said Obare in one of his many posts.

He added that the kidnapers kept asking him about DJ Mo, Size 8, Jalang’o, Joho and why he insulted them, and that he should look for a better job to do.

After refusing to answer their questions, Obare claims the guys beat him up before they drugged him using drinking water which he had asked for, before they stripped him naked in the car, and took pictures of his private parts. They later on dumped him at a nearby bush.