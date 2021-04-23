PulseUhondoMtaani: Harmonize breaks Diamond’s Record On YouTube, My wife should know Amber Ray is a Blessing- Jamal & other top stories

So, let’s get to the business of the day;

Harmonize breaks Diamond’s Record as Collabo with Awilo Longomba hits 100K Views within 44 Minutes

Harmonize and Awilo Longomba’s Collabo breaks Diamond & Koffi Olomide’s Record (Screenshot) Pulse Live Kenya

Konde Music Worldwide CEO Harmonize has broken Diamond Platnumz’s record after the Audio to his Collabo with Congolese Musician Awilo Longomba and H Baba #Attitude hit 100K views within 44 Minutes.

The record was being held by Chibu Dangote through the Audio to his Song #Waah ft Koffi Olomide that clocked 100K views within 1 hour.

Reacting to the New record, Konde Boy threw an indirect jibe at his former Boss by asking fans and followers to be mindful of the new Record he has set in the music industry (East Africa).

“NEW RECORD FOR YOUR INDUSTRY 😏 44 MENET'S 100000 MAAANA BINADAM KWAKUSAHAU ...!!! HATUJAMBO ...!!!! THANK YOU 🙏🙏’ “NEW RECORD IN BONGO FLAVA INDUSTRY #ATTITUDE By @harmonize_tz x @awilolongomba x @h.baba_ HIT..!! 100K Views in 44 Minutes 🙏 Thank you KondegangFC Let’s go... Link on bio #Kondegang4everybody🌍” wrote Konde Boy.

However, Attitude Video has failed to break Diamond’s records at it garnered 100K views within 55, yet Diamond’s #Waah was there within 48 Minutes.

#Waah

On November 30th, 2020, WCB President and Rhumba Maestro Koffi Olomide made history after Audio to their Collabo #Waah clocked 100K views within 1 hours. The #Waah video still holds the number spot for garnering over 1 million views in 8 hours and 2 million views in 13 hours on YouTube. So far Waah has over 60 Million views thin 4 months.

TV Girl Rose Gakuo’s New Job Description at NMS months after parting ways with K24

Rose Gakuo with NMS Director General Mohammed Badi Pulse Live Kenya

Media Personality Rose Gakuo’s has a new New Job Description months after being shown the door at Mediamax owned station K24.

A cross check done by Pulse Live on her profile, indicates that Ms Gakuo is the Head of Public Relations and Stakeholder Engagement at Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS). The former TV girl has been working with NMS since November last year and has been spotted in a number of public functions with NMS officials and President Uhuru Kenyatta while inspecting public projects.

Ms Gakuo’s job description entails leading outward PR strategies and plans that promote key initiatives, image and reputation of the NMS. She is also the media contact and the representative for the NMS.

In June 2020, Gakuo was among journalist’s who were let go by Mediamax last year after the station retrenched a good number of its employees, in the quest to cut down costs.

My Collabo with Koffi Olomide made Sh4.2 Million - Diamond Reveals

via Google Images

WCB CEO Diamond Platnumz revealed that his song #Waah featuring Koffi Olomide made him Sh4.2 million at a time it had accumulated 39 million views.

Platnumz made the revelation, why schooling his followers and fellow Musicians on how Music downloads and streams work. So far, #Waah has garnered over 60 Million views on YouTube within 4 months of being released.

“Wimbo wa #WAAH Ulipofikisha viewes Milion 39,358,770 ulitengeneza Euros 32,266.53 sawa na Shilingi Milioni 89,869,867.07 Hivyo Unaposikia Neno Views, si ujivuni tu wa watu kutazama wimbo au content...Ni Distribution sales, Mauzo kwa njia ya watu kutazama

#𝗝𝗜𝗙𝗨𝗡𝗭𝗘𝗡𝗜!” shared Platnumz.

Somo

Adding that; #𝗦𝗢𝗠𝗢 sio kila wimbo ukifikisha views hizo unaweza ingiza kiasi hicho cha pesa, pia inategemea wimbo wako umetazamwa sana kwenye nchi ipi na ipi...kwa sababu kuna Baadhi ya nchi views zake haziingizi kipato kikubwa... nchi zilizoendelea views zake zina kipato kikubwa kwasababu waweka matangazo wanaweka bajeti kubwa... Hivyo tujitahidi kuhakikisha kazi zetu zinafatiliwa na nchi za nje pia”.

In his Class, Chibu Dangote went on to state that every artiste who manages to top music trends on any streaming platform deserves to be appreciated.

Kate Actress’s Mother narrates how she felt when her daughter got Pregnant at 19

Kate Actress with her Mother Pulse Live Kenya

Award-Winning Actress Catherine Kamau aka Kate Actress put her mother on Camera to narrate how she felt when she found out that her daughter was pregnant at the age of 19.

ow Did you deal with Kate getting pregnant at 19? Reads the Quiz to Mama Kate.

She replied;“Ghai! I lost my mind, coz it was too bad for me, kuna siku nilienda kungojea gari kwa stage na skirt ilikuwa upside down, actually I think one week later nikaenda na kamisi ikiwa juu na skirt ni ya Red iko ndani.

Saa ile alijua amejulikana akaandika ka Barua, I love you very much, I have gone to think about it, I’m six months pregnant, Ghai!

In fact for me, the biggest problem was not me, we were thinking with her Sister, Baba yake atakuja kutuua, you know fathers think that you actually sat there with the daughter when she was becoming pregnant”

Mama Kate added that; “She must now deal with the consequences; the first thing was she will go back to school. She looked after that Baby, Exclusive breast feeding for 6 months, she was in school but a full time mother”.

The actress put up the video while wishing her mother a happy Birthday for turning a year older.

In November 2020, the former Mother In-Law actress disclosed that her mother took a loan of Sh400K for her school fees in Uganda and but unfortunately she ended up pregnant within the first 3 months of joining campus.

Diamond Platnumz pays Zari Hassan a Surprise Visit upon landing in South Africa

Diamond, Zari and their Kids Tiffah and Nillan Pulse Live Kenya

Singer Diamond Platnumz is in South Africa for the preparation of his fourth studio Album, three years after the release of “A Boy From Tandale”

On Wednesday, Chibu Dangote paid his baby mama Zari Hassan a visit in order to see his kids Tiffah and Nillan.

In Videos seen by Pulse Live, Platnumz and his team could be seen being received by Zari and his two kids with all smiles.

Upon being welcomed to the House, Zari had prepared a full course meal for Diamond and his team, basing on the fact they are Muslims and they had to break their fast.

Going by the comments left under the video on Tiffah's page, many were happy to see the two continue to co-parent without issues or drama as it was in the past.

The WCB President left Tanzania for South Africa on Tuesday, in company of his Manager Sallam SK, Producer S2Kizzy, his Bodyguard Onesmo Amos Rupia and videographer Lukamba for the preparation of his upcoming Album.

Anne Kansiime reveals her Baby’s Gender in Exquisite Baby Shower

Anne Kansiime reveals her baby’s gender at her exquisite Baby shower (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime and boyfriend Skylanta will soon be welcoming a bouncing Baby Boy into their family.

Kasiime revealed her Baby’s gender during an exquisite Baby Shower that was put together by her boyfriend and close friends.

“And there's no time to spare as we make way, make way for the little ninja to arrive🔊🔊💙🤍💙🤍

Our cool Antiz are already inline to receive him” said Anne Kansiime.

Adding that she is going to flood her timeline with Baby Bump photos for the next few weeks “This miracle must be documented”.

“Since I already let the cat out of the bag, brace yoselves for some beautiful captured moments in the coming weeks.

This miracle must be documented 🤍🤍🤍” shared Anne Kansiime.

Some of the people who graced Kansiime’s Baby shower were; Sheebah Karungi, Malaika Sauba, Jalia Vivienne Mbuga, Linda Butare, Selassie, among others.

Kansiime went public with her pregnancy on April 15, 2021.

Comedian Idris Sultan Becomes First Tanzanian to be featured in a Netflix Movie

Actor Cum Comedian Idris Sultan Pulse Live Kenya

Media Personality and Comedian Idris Sultan made history by becoming the first Tanzanian actor to be featured in a Netflix Movie.

The former Big Brother Africa winner is among the cast of a movie dubbed #SLAY that is set to premiere on Netflix come April 26, 2021.

An excited Sultan shared the good news with his over 6.6 million followers, stating that he is happy to be flying the Tanzanian Flag high as far as acting is concerned.

Sultan will be featuring in #SLAY alongside other veteran actors among them; Ramsey Naouh, Enhle Mbali, Dawn Thandeka Kang, Tumi Marake, Trevor Gumbi, Lillian Dube, Kaly Boss Asante, Shaleen Surtie, Fabiaa Lojege. The movie has been directed by Adze Ugah.

This will be Idris's first appearance on Netflix, a content platform that has more than 203.7 million subscribers worldwide.

My wife should know Amber is a Blessing- Jamal Rohosafi as he admits being Serial Cheater

Amber Ray with Jamal Rohosafi and Amira Pulse Live Kenya

Businessman Jamal Marlow Rohosafi has confessed to being a serial cheater before meeting his second wife Amber Ray.

Appearing on Jalang’o TV, Rohosafi said that Amber Ray has changed a lot of things in his life to a point of making him drop his cheating behavior.

“Before I met Amber, I was living a very expensive life, per Day nilikuwa natumia Sh50K na ni spending ya Madem tu. Nilikuwa na madem tofauti , yaani nilikuwa naweza kuwa na demu alafu hata namsahau.

My wife should know that Amber is a blessing, she came to my life and I changed a lot of things... she had showed me everything coz I was a loner na hakuna mtu dangerous kama mtu loner.

Natoka hapa naenda Nanyuki ama Mombasa na sa hizo hakuna dem niko nayeye ni dem anikute huko mbele.

When Amber came into my life she understood me and since I met her nikaacha hizo upuzi zote,” said Rohosafi.

Rohosafi also admitted to have bought Amber Ray a house in Hurlingham but currently they are neighbours with his first wife in Syokimau.

Jamal further explained that he has known his wife Amira since they were in form two and they have been together ever since and whatever he has they have built together.

Otile Brown’s Ethiopian Girlfriend Nabbi lands in Kenya

Otile Brown with Girlfriend Nabbi Pulse Live Kenya

Singer Otile Brown’s Ethiopian girlfriend is in Kenya to meet her sweetheart after months of no see due to that ongoing pandemic.

Nabbi aka Nabayet landed in Kenya on Monday and she was received by her Man at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Taking to Instagram, Bad Man Shivo shared a short video receiving his lover and they could been seen hanging. Just the other day, the two love birds were also spotted together in Ethiopia, where Nabbi had gone to visit her family.

Confession

In June 2020, Otile confessed that he masturbates to stay faithful in his long-distance relationship with his Ethiopian Bae Nabayet.

“Tunanyonga tu! Utafanya nini sasa! Nikimsubiri na anasupport mnyongo huo, amasema keep doing what you are doing. Anajua with that now, at least boy wake nimetulia” confessed Otile.

Rayvanny’s Baby Mama goes on a bitter rant, accuses the star of Neglecting his Family

Rayvanny and his Baby Mama Fahyma. Rayvanny’s Baby Mama drops hint of their wedding date Pulse Live Kenya

Singer Rayvanny’s Baby Mama Fahyma aka Fahyvanny is not a happy woman over what she has termed as being subjected to social harassment by the father of her son.

In a number of Insta-stories, Fahyma mentioned that Rayvanny has neglected his own family, at the expense of his new relationship and the ongoing drama with Harmonize.

The Award-Winning FashionPreneur went on to state that Rayvanny should just forget about them (Fayma and Son) and concentrated on his new relationship, instead of frustrating her for no good reason.

“Kwa kukurahisishia sina mahusiano na wewe tena maana umenidanganya vya kutoshaa, endelea na hiyo familia yako mpya mimi na mtoto wangu tuwache, hatukuhusu kaa mbali na hao Malaya zako”

“Usinifanyue mtu mjinga Kwaajili ya Manufaa yako. Mimi nimekaa kimya kwa muda mrefu lakini inatosha siwezi tena kufanywa mjinga” said Fahyma in part.

The two have been in an on and off relationship, that has always left their fans guessing, if they are still an item.

Fahyma and Rayvanny have been living under the same roof for some time now and are blessed with a handsome baby boy called Jaydan.

Ex-Machachari Actress Mama Stella on Battling Vitiligo & Life after show ended

Actress Cindy aka Mama Stella Pulse Live Kenya

Former Machachari actress Clara Wamaitha aka Cindy (Mama Stella) opened up on her battle with full blown Vitiligo years after exiting our TV screen.

In an interview with Hiram Maina, Mama Stella narrated that, months after the end of Machachari her skin started changing with one spot after the other, before being diagnosed with vitiligo.

“Even before Machachari ended, I spotted some slight colouring but then I ignored it. I was not that keen on my skin but after sometime it became full-blown (This is Vitiligo) but am currently recovering. Nimetumia Pesa na medication sio rahisi hata Kidogo …nimefanyiwa tests, but unajua sisi kama artistes tumekuwa grounded for some time now” said Mama Stella.

Depression

The actress went on to disclosed that she has been fully dependent on her daughter (Maggy) who has been footing all her medical bills.

“Nimekuwa nategemea my daughter yangu Maggy na hakuna Hospital sijaenda…but hiyo yote ujue inataka pesa na mimi siko job na ile pesa kidogo nilikuwa nimesave ndo tunakula…so kuna wakati nimetumwa Kenyatta Hospital for test na hiyo ni Sh28K and yote iko on Maggy…”

“Hii Journey imekuwa ngori at some point nilikuwa depressed, before ni-accept hivi ndo kunaenda haikuwa rahisi, unajua mimi ni artiste, na juu nimechange skin kuna watu hawatukuita kwa show zao”.

Don’t’ get kids with somebody you are not sure about- Anerlisa Muigai tells Young Girls

Anerlisa Muigai Pulse Live Kenya

Keroche Heiress Anerlisa Muigai is out here advising young girls to avoid having kids with partners they are not sure about.

In an Insta-story, Ms Muigai advised that it’s okay to date somebody or even get engaged to them but no one should be forced into having children when not ready.

Adding that; “Rather your partner leaves you because you are not sure about having kids than be forced to it”.

“Dear Young Girls

Don’t’ get kids with somebody toy are not sure about. You can date, get engaged etc, but kids?

That’s a whole a** commitment. Rather your partner leaves you because you are not sure about having kids than be forced to it. That’s just my opinion, pothers have different views” advised Anerlisa Muigai.

Ms Muigai statement come days after she warned men to stay out of her Inbox, saying that she is not looking for love amidst breakup repots with hubby Ben Pol.

KTN News Anchor Lofty Matambo Quits after 7 Years

KTN News anchor Lofty Matambo Quits Pulse Live Kenya

KTN News Swahili anchor, Lofty Matambo has called it quits from the Standard Group owned TV station, after seven and a half years.

Aisee, kuaga ni kugumu😌. Ila sina budi. Dunia ni jamvi kubwa. Kwaheri ya kuonana," said Lofty.

In a video seen by Pulse Live, the news anchor said he joined the station as a young man and he is now leaving a grown man and with experience.

"Sasa nafsi yangu ni nzito ila nitaifanya kuwa nyepesi, kwa kuyashusha yaliyo ndani moyoni, ulinifika wito nikaitikia wito, wito wa kuyaganga mengine nje ya chumba cha Habari cha KTN News na Standard Group kwa jumla nikaridhia kwa moyo safi safari ya miaka saba sasa imefikia kikomo. Nikutaarifu, nikujuze, nikufahamishe na nikuelimisha, inatamatika leo safari hio yote.

Nikushukuru vipi mpenzi mtazamaji? Nitakuwa mkosa fadhila nisiposema hivi; asante sana shirika la The Standard Group Plc. Kwa fursa hii adimu. Asante sana wanahabari, wasomaji wenza, wahariri, n ahata viongozi wengine wote na jopo zima nyuma ya mitambo Mashallah kwa kunifanya nipendeze. Asanteni kwa Subira yenu.

Shabiki wangu wewe ni tunu, wewe ni dhahabu, tuendelee kufaana hata huko nje Insha Allah tutakutana tena hivi karibuni," said Mr Matambo.

Teacher Wanjiku gushes over daughter as she turns 18

Teacher Wanjiku gushes over her daughter as she turns 18 years’ old Pulse Live Kenya

Churchill Show Comedian Teacher Wanjiku is out here celebrating her daughter Nicole, as she turns 18 years old.

In an Instagram post, Teacher Wanjiku disclosed that she got her baby girl when she was only 19 years.

“Oh my goodness my daughter Turns 18years today🙆‍♀️ i am overwhelmed, overjoyed, it is has been an an amazing journey of laughter, tears, up and lows, I am so greatful to God for keeping us. I got pregnant when i was 19! Now that is a story that i will tell you! Happy Birthday Nicole, we love you so much as you enter another chapter in your life we are still here to hold your hand❤️❤️❤️” reads Teacher Wanjiku’s message to Daughter.

Teacher Wanjiku got married to Churchill show Creative Director Victor Ber back in 2014 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church located along University way in Nairobi.

Together they have two daughters Nicole and Zuri. She (Ms Wanjiku) is also the step-mum to an 11-year-old son, Africa, from Victor’s previous marriage.

Stop shaming victims of Gender-Based Violence – Doreen Majala

Pulse Live Kenya

Lawyer and Media personality, Doreen Majala has called on social media users to stop attacking and shaming victims of Gender-Based Violence who openly speak about their ordeals.

She went on to say that until someone experiences GBV first hand, they may not know how badly it affects someone.

Ms Majala mentioned that she has been a victim of Gender-based Violence and that social media can either build or break a person.

“Today I speak. As one who walked that path. Social media is a platform of influence, it can build/break. Let’s stop shaming & attacking victims who come out. Male/Female. Until you experience or a loved one, you may not understand the magnitude.

To bloggers who are my fellow colleagues in the media industry, as you highlight GBV stories, remember to uphold the dignity of victims. Let’s not publish headlines for views. Some victims withstand heat while others get a mental breakdown. Everyone has a life after any ordeal,” tweeted Doreen Majala.

Gender-Based Violence Report

Her words come just a day after a report by the Ministry of Public Service and Gender, said that between January 2020 and December 2020, a total of 5,009 cases of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) were formally reported.