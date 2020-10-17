Radio Jambo presenter Jacob Ghost Mulee has finally spoken after he was involved in a grisly road accident on Friday morning.

Speaking hours after the accident, the Gidi na Ghost Asubuhi presenter who is also former Harambee Stars coach said that after tests by doctors at the Aga Khan hospital, he had been given a clean bill of health and discharged.

He went on thank all who had wished him a quick recovery after it was announced that he had been involved in an accident, as he was headed to work.

Radio Jambo’s Ghost Mulee speaks after Friday morning accident

“God is good. I’ve done tests after this morning accident and been cleared by the Doctor at Aga khan hospital. I take this opportunity to thank everyone who has wished me quick recovery. It was ’quick indeed‘ God is good all the time,” he wrote on Instagram.

Reports said that the accident occurred at around 5AM on Friday, when an over speeding Matatu rammed into the presenter’s car from behind, causing the accident, along Waiyaki way.

jalangoo God above everything bro

kamenegoro God is good! Happy you are well!

mwalimchurchill God is in control.🙏

mcatricky Aaah big daddy, be well💪

terencecreative God is deed great

nickndeda Glad you are ace

dottykasamani Glory be to the Almighty God, amen

ogadaolunga God is good mshefa.🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

joyce_tabu God is good all the times