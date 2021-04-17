RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Rapper Miss Cashy in mourning

Authors:

Dorothy Michieka

We are sorry for your loss, Miss Cashy.

Miss Cashy in mourning

Pulse Live Kenya

Rapper Karimi Muriungi popularly known as Miss Cashy is in mourning over the loss of her dad.

Recommended articles

In a heartfelt post, Miss Cashy described her dad as the wisest and kindest gentleman she had ever met, who taught her real love, care and commitment.

Sharing the sad news, the rapper expressed her grief noting that nothing could ever compare to the pain of losing her father and she is heartbroken.

Miss Cashy in mourning
Miss Cashy in mourning Miss Cashy in mourning Pulse Live Kenya
Miss Cashy in mourning
Miss Cashy in mourning Miss Cashy in mourning Pulse Live Kenya

Authors:

Dorothy Michieka

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke