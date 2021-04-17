Rapper Miss Cashy in mourning

Rapper Karimi Muriungi popularly known as Miss Cashy is in mourning over the loss of her dad.
In a heartfelt post, Miss Cashy described her dad as the wisest and kindest gentleman she had ever met, who taught her real love, care and commitment.
Sharing the sad news, the rapper expressed her grief noting that nothing could ever compare to the pain of losing her father and she is heartbroken.
