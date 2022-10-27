Rihanna to release new song after 6 years' studio silence

The RNB star's new track will appear on the soundtrack to the new Marvel movie 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.

According to Pitchfork an entertainment site, the star co-wrote her new song with stars Tems of Nigeria, Swedish producer Ludwig Göransson, and American screenwriter Ryan Coogler who were proud to be involved in working with her.

According to Pitchfork, the artists who wrote the single revealed their motive behind writing the song saying 'it was a tribute to the extraordinary life and legacy of Chadwick Boseman', the star of the first Black Panther film who died in 2020 at the aged 43.

Tems was delighted when contacted to be part of writing the song saying she wanted to write something that shows a warm welcome from all the people she had lost showing how much she misses them.

"After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them," she said.

Tems added that Rihanna has been an inspiration to her and is more than happy to have her relay the message to the rest of the world.

"Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor," she added.

The new song will be Rihanna's first solo project since 2016's 'Love on the Brain' and will be released on her 'Westbury Road Entertainment Label' in conjunction with 'Roc Nation', 'Def Jam Recordings', and 'Hollywood Records'.

The new happenings come only weeks after the National Football League (NFL) announced she would be headlining the coveted Super Bowl halftime show in February 2023 a long-awaited return to the stage for the top talent match show.

Rihanna has been focusing on expanding her businesses and during the six-year break, she launched high-fashion collections, a lingerie line, and a makeup brand.