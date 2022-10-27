RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Rihanna to release new song after 6 years' studio silence

Masia Wambua

Rihanna Has not done a solo project for the last 6 years.

Rihanna. She is expected to release her new solo project after 6years
Rihanna. She is expected to release her new solo project after 6years

Robyn Rihanna Fenty famously known as Rihanna has announced that she will be releasing a new song 'Lift Me Up' after going silent for 6 years.

Read Also

The RNB star's new track will appear on the soundtrack to the new Marvel movie 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.

According to Pitchfork an entertainment site, the star co-wrote her new song with stars Tems of Nigeria, Swedish producer Ludwig Göransson, and American screenwriter Ryan Coogler who were proud to be involved in working with her.

According to Pitchfork, the artists who wrote the single revealed their motive behind writing the song saying 'it was a tribute to the extraordinary life and legacy of Chadwick Boseman', the star of the first Black Panther film who died in 2020 at the aged 43.

Tems was delighted when contacted to be part of writing the song saying she wanted to write something that shows a warm welcome from all the people she had lost showing how much she misses them.

Rihanna. She is releasing her song on October 28
Rihanna. She is releasing her song on October 28 Pulse Live Kenya

READ ALSO: Rihanna, America's youngest self-made billionaire, is the ultimate beauty boss

"After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them," she said.

Tems added that Rihanna has been an inspiration to her and is more than happy to have her relay the message to the rest of the world.

"Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor," she added.

The new song will be Rihanna's first solo project since 2016's 'Love on the Brain' and will be released on her 'Westbury Road Entertainment Label' in conjunction with 'Roc Nation', 'Def Jam Recordings', and 'Hollywood Records'.

Musician Rihanna
Musician Rihanna Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Rihanna set to go on a world tour after her 2023 Super Bowl Halftime performance

The new happenings come only weeks after the National Football League (NFL) announced she would be headlining the coveted Super Bowl halftime show in February 2023 a long-awaited return to the stage for the top talent match show.

Rihanna has been focusing on expanding her businesses and during the six-year break, she launched high-fashion collections, a lingerie line, and a makeup brand.

The megastar Rihanna gave birth to a baby boy on May 13 with rapper ASAP Rocky.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Tems co-writes 'Lift Me Up', the new Rihanna soundtrack for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Tems co-writes 'Lift Me Up', the new Rihanna soundtrack for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Luo benga singer John Udulele's debut album 'Soulful Benga' finally out

Luo benga singer John Udulele's debut album 'Soulful Benga' finally out

Rihanna to release new song after 6 years' studio silence

Rihanna to release new song after 6 years' studio silence

Comments that led to sponsors cutting their deals with Kanye West

Comments that led to sponsors cutting their deals with Kanye West

Kanye West claims Quentin Tarantino stole the idea of 'Django Unchained' from him

Kanye West claims Quentin Tarantino stole the idea of 'Django Unchained' from him

Why Crystal Asige is suing boy band, Sauti Sol

Why Crystal Asige is suing boy band, Sauti Sol

Janet Mbugua's outstanding note to her son on his birthday

Janet Mbugua's outstanding note to her son on his birthday

Why private investigator Jane Mugo ended engagement with new suitor

Why private investigator Jane Mugo ended engagement with new suitor

What Eric Omondi discussed with Babu Owino in a private meeting

What Eric Omondi discussed with Babu Owino in a private meeting

Trending

Karen Nyamu

One last one - Karen Nyamu hints at having another baby

Akon, right, and his brother Bu

Akon says his brother performed in his place when he was overbooked and crowd didn't notice

Lilian Ng'ang'a

Lillian Nganga steps out in style to mark 3 months of motherhood [Video]

Larry Madowo interviewing a woman for a story

Going indepth: Larry Madowo shares limits he is crossing to get stories on air