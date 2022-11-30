Actor Sandra Dacha commemorates parents' demise in a sombre message

Taking to her socials, the actor shared photos of the place where her parents were interred as she gave a heart-touching caption commemorating them.

Her mother, Beatrice, passed away in the year 2000 while her father, Ernest, breathed his last in 2002.

Expressing how the loss changed her, Dacha disclosed that she is yet to reconcile with the passing of her parents revealing that it is still a sore spot in her life.

"Sometimes I just wish you were here so I could tell you how much I need you. I hide my tears when I say your name but the pain in my heart is still the same. Although I smile and seem carefree, there’s no one who misses you as I do. Do I choose to wake up every day and grieve? No! I wake up every day and know a part of me is missing," the 'Auntie Boss' actor posted.

The 32-year-old who is dating comedian Akuku Danger expressed her only wish saying it would be to have just an hour with them.

"If I could give a single wish and never have another, it would be to have an hour and spend it with you. Continue resting in peace Beatrice and Ernest. Eiii wazazi wangu," she added.

Dacha was barely a teenager when she experienced the devastating loss and her fans celebrated the success she has achieved in the entertainment industry given the difficult circumstances.

Fans console Sandra Dacha

keira_afriq It is well mama, take heart. They must be very proud of who you’ve become. Wipe your tears

v_purifa It shall be well...hugs

nelliendanu I've literally cried. Hugs dear

sawonicholas Sorry for the pain you feel, may their souls continue resting in peace

ngangasalome May the Lord embrace you with His loving arms

moniekarocho May they continue resting in peace