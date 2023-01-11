ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Wahu pays tribute to late father in emotional post

Amos Robi

Wahu narrated how depression took a toll on her after her father's passing

Wahu Kagwi
Wahu Kagwi

Singer Wahu Kagwi has paid an emotional tribute to her late father who passed on in 2013.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Wahu on her Instagram page remembered her father as a caring friend and husband who made his family feel safe and a mentor to many young people.

“I was blessed to call you dad. I can't believe it's already been 10 years since you went to be with the Lord. I still miss you so much... especially on days like today 💔. You were such an awesome dad. A father ahead of his time. A husband who made mum feel safe and special. A mentor to So many young people. A confidant, a friend,” Wahu wrote.

The mother of three went on to describe how things took a toll on her after her father’s passing saying she cried every day for three months.

Wahu's late father
Wahu's late father Wahu's late father Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 6 celebrities who have penned sweet songs for their children

She added that her father missed her grandchild Shiru who she welcomed in 2022 as she affirmed her love for her late dad.

“I was so heartbroken when you passed...I literally cried every day for 3 months… You would've been so excited to meet Shiru, knowing how much you loved children 🥰. But I know you're smiling down at her with that beautiful broad warm smile of yours🙂😊,”

“10 years on, we remember you and miss you. You will forever be in our hearts. Continue resting in peace papa. I love you,” Wahu wrote.

Wahu's father passed just months before she delivered her second child Nyakio.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Wahu pays tribute to late father in emotional post

Wahu pays tribute to late father in emotional post

Terryanne Chebet announces TV comeback

Terryanne Chebet announces TV comeback

Michelle Ntalami gushes over Fena Gitu in beautiful post [Screenshot]

Michelle Ntalami gushes over Fena Gitu in beautiful post [Screenshot]

American rapper Meek Mill apologizes for shooting music video inside Ghana's presidential villa

American rapper Meek Mill apologizes for shooting music video inside Ghana's presidential villa

Rev Cathy Kiuna: Submitting to your husband does not make you inferior

Rev Cathy Kiuna: Submitting to your husband does not make you inferior

Why Mama Zuchu doesn't acknowledge Diamond as her son-in-law

Why Mama Zuchu doesn't acknowledge Diamond as her son-in-law

Here are all the Golden Globes 2023 winners

Here are all the Golden Globes 2023 winners

How actor landed state job that's similar to a movie role he played

How actor landed state job that's similar to a movie role he played

Don Jazzy reveals his kind of woman and why he can't stick to one now

Don Jazzy reveals his kind of woman and why he can't stick to one now

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenyan radio presenter Alex Mwakideu

Alex Mwakideu closes down 2 business ventures

Tyler Mbaya and Georgina Njenga

Georgina Njenga explains source of leaked photos as Tyler Mbaya reacts

Harmonize

Harmonize introduces new girlfriend after break up with Kajala [Photos]

Zubeida Kananu Koome

KTN's Zubeida Kananu cuts 20-year locks to grieve mum [Video]