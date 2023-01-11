Wahu pays tribute to late father in emotional post

Wahu on her Instagram page remembered her father as a caring friend and husband who made his family feel safe and a mentor to many young people.

“I was blessed to call you dad. I can't believe it's already been 10 years since you went to be with the Lord. I still miss you so much... especially on days like today 💔. You were such an awesome dad. A father ahead of his time. A husband who made mum feel safe and special. A mentor to So many young people. A confidant, a friend,” Wahu wrote.

The mother of three went on to describe how things took a toll on her after her father’s passing saying she cried every day for three months.

She added that her father missed her grandchild Shiru who she welcomed in 2022 as she affirmed her love for her late dad.

“I was so heartbroken when you passed...I literally cried every day for 3 months… You would've been so excited to meet Shiru, knowing how much you loved children 🥰. But I know you're smiling down at her with that beautiful broad warm smile of yours🙂😊,”

“10 years on, we remember you and miss you. You will forever be in our hearts. Continue resting in peace papa. I love you,” Wahu wrote.