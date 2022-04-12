RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Sonnie denies getting back with Mulamwah, slaps him with 3 tough conditions

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

My irreducible minimum still stands, apologize to your daughter, my family and fans - Sonnie

Mulamwah and Sonie
Mulamwah and Sonie

YouTuber Caroline ‘Sonnie’ Muthoni has refuted claims of getting back together with her baby daddy comedian Mulamwah, hours after he shared their photoshoot moments online.

Recommended articles

In a statement, Sonnie sought to clarify that Mulamwah showed up at her photo shoot uninvited, with a confession that he was there to apologize for his recent actions.

“Let's set the record straight. Yesterday I was having a photoshoot with Kapedo, a few minutes into the shoot Mulamwah showed up, I was not aware he was coming and had not been invited, I asked him what he was doing and he said he is there to apologize, I insisted he should do that online but he said he wanted to talk," Sonnie said in part.

Sonnie disclosed that she had given Mulamwah three irreducible minimums – apologize to his daughter, her family and fans- before they iron out their differences.

“To avoid embarrassment and unnecessary drama I listened to him, I took a few photos/videos, nothing yet has been solved between me and Mulamwah. My irreducible minimum still stands.

Apologize to your daughter

Apologize to my family

Apologize to your fans for misleading and for once speak the truth.

Once again nothing has been sorted between me and Mulamwah. Let him man up and take full responsibility. Thanks,” Sonnie said.

Ms Muthoni broke her silence hours after Mulamwah hinted that they are back together. The comedian also made a U-turn on his previous statement where he had disowned baby Keilah Oyando.

“Keilah is not my kid, Keilah is our kid,” affirmed in the video. He added that he will always be there for his daughter.

“Mama na baba K . Anything for you sweetie, Keila Oyando️,” read a caption from Mulamwah.

Mulamwah’s U-turn comes days after he accused Sonnie of cheating on him when they were dating.

“The neighbor send me videos of them partying and kissing... I still have them some bloggers have them too having fun on weekends,” the post read in part.

He further added that his attempts to have her apologise were met with similar allegations against him.

“We were by then doing keeping up with the Mulamwahs, asked her to apologise but she said that she was told I was cheating too. I played dumb, I apologised for her mistakes got her paged, and left,” the post read.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Sonnie denies getting back with Mulamwah, slaps him with 3 tough conditions

Sonnie denies getting back with Mulamwah, slaps him with 3 tough conditions

Keilah is our kid - Mulamwah makes U-turn, goes on photoshoot with Sonnie

Keilah is our kid - Mulamwah makes U-turn, goes on photoshoot with Sonnie

Khaligraph Jones gets featured on billboard in Times Square, New York

Khaligraph Jones gets featured on billboard in Times Square, New York

Singer Diamond Platnumz finally introduces his 'new lover' to the world [Photos]

Singer Diamond Platnumz finally introduces his 'new lover' to the world [Photos]

Black Sherif sued; investor seeks crucial reliefs from Court

Black Sherif sued; investor seeks crucial reliefs from Court

First-ever tour inside Diana & Bahati's masterbedroom [Video]

First-ever tour inside Diana & Bahati's masterbedroom [Video]

Music Business Academy for Africa returns for second year

Music Business Academy for Africa returns for second year

Fuse ODG marries Zimbabwean girlfriend In Accra

Fuse ODG marries Zimbabwean girlfriend In Accra

'Dada Awu' pallbearers donate $250K to Ukrainian charity after $1m sale of NFT meme

'Dada Awu' pallbearers donate $250K to Ukrainian charity after $1m sale of NFT meme

Trending

Rita Dominic is engaged

Nollywood actress Rita Dominic and her boo Fidelis Anosike

Naomi Campbell reacts to Wizkid's loss, says Grammy is tone deaf to the universe

Wizkid and Naomi Campbell (PUNCH)

'Dada Awu' pallbearers donate $250K to Ukrainian charity after $1m sale of NFT meme

Dada Awu Pallbearers

City politician honours Sh1M bet for Thee Pluto's dreadlocks

YouTube influencer Thee Pluto receives Sh1 million in cash from Nairobi politician Wangui Nganga on April 5, 2022 following his dreadlocks stunt