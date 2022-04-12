Sonnie denies getting back with Mulamwah, slaps him with 3 tough conditions

In a statement, Sonnie sought to clarify that Mulamwah showed up at her photo shoot uninvited, with a confession that he was there to apologize for his recent actions.

“Let's set the record straight. Yesterday I was having a photoshoot with Kapedo, a few minutes into the shoot Mulamwah showed up, I was not aware he was coming and had not been invited, I asked him what he was doing and he said he is there to apologize, I insisted he should do that online but he said he wanted to talk," Sonnie said in part.

Sonnie disclosed that she had given Mulamwah three irreducible minimums – apologize to his daughter, her family and fans- before they iron out their differences.

“To avoid embarrassment and unnecessary drama I listened to him, I took a few photos/videos, nothing yet has been solved between me and Mulamwah. My irreducible minimum still stands.

Apologize to your daughter

Apologize to my family

Apologize to your fans for misleading and for once speak the truth.

Once again nothing has been sorted between me and Mulamwah. Let him man up and take full responsibility. Thanks,” Sonnie said.

Keilah is not my kid, Keilah is our kid

Ms Muthoni broke her silence hours after Mulamwah hinted that they are back together. The comedian also made a U-turn on his previous statement where he had disowned baby Keilah Oyando.

“Keilah is not my kid, Keilah is our kid,” affirmed in the video. He added that he will always be there for his daughter.

“Mama na baba K . Anything for you sweetie, Keila Oyando️,” read a caption from Mulamwah.

Cheating allegations

Mulamwah’s U-turn comes days after he accused Sonnie of cheating on him when they were dating.

“The neighbor send me videos of them partying and kissing... I still have them some bloggers have them too having fun on weekends,” the post read in part.

He further added that his attempts to have her apologise were met with similar allegations against him.