RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Stage, radio, TV coming to an end - says Jalang’o as he goes for Lang’ata MP seat

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

We are about to hang up the boots, but I need to pass the mic to the next Jalang’o - Jalas

Kiss 100 Presenter Jalang'o
Kiss 100 Presenter Jalang'o

Felix Odiwour, popularly known as Jalang’o, is a Jack of all trades. He is an events/corporate MC, comedian, radio presenter, philanthropist and entrepreneur making his millions.

Recommended articles

The funnyman seems to have mastered the art of pushing himself beyond his limits to pursue his dreams.

The Kiss 100 presenter is set to exit radio and fully focus on campaigns in the quest to become the next Lang’ata Member of Parliament (MP).

Jalang'o
Jalang'o Jalang'o and Nadia Mukami Pulse Live Kenya

On Thursday, Jalas said that he is about to call it quits on radio but would like to pass the mantle to the next ‘Jalang’o’.

He mentioned that his activities on radio, TV and stage are soon coming to an end.

“Jalang’o drops the mic. Stage… Radio... TV coming to an end. We are about to hang up the boots, take the new challenge. But we can’t just drop the mic. I need to pass it to the next Jalang’o,” shared Jalas in a series on Insta-stories.

Jalang'o set to leave Kiss 100
Jalang'o set to leave Kiss 100 Jalang'o set to leave Kiss 100 Pulse Live Kenya
Jalang'o set to leave Kiss 100
Jalang'o set to leave Kiss 100 Jalang'o set to leave Kiss 100 Pulse Live Kenya
Jalang'o set to leave Kiss 100
Jalang'o set to leave Kiss 100 Jalang'o set to leave Kiss 100 Pulse Live Kenya

The Radio Exit

On October 7, 2021 Jalang’o said that his last month at Kiss will be in February 2022.

“First things first, February 9th will be my last day on the radio so that I can focus on politics, that is a transition we have already arranged,” he said, adding that he would also step back from running his private businesses.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) set February 9th as the deadline for public officers to resign if they intend to vie in the upcoming elections.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) said that it would not approve candidates who will have breached this requirement.

In preparation for the elections, Jalas has formally filed a deed poll to change his name from Felix Odiwuor to Jalang’o Jalang’o.

On July 15, 2021 Jalas was handed the life membership certificate by the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party Secretary General Edwin Sifuna an affirmation that he will vie for the seat on an ODM ticket, but only if he wins the nominations.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Stage, radio, TV coming to an end - says Jalang’o as he goes for Lang’ata MP seat

Stage, radio, TV coming to an end - says Jalang’o as he goes for Lang’ata MP seat

Gospel singer Loise Kim joins politics, to vie for Woman Representative seat

Gospel singer Loise Kim joins politics, to vie for Woman Representative seat

Kamene Goro opens up on fallout with Andrew Kibe

Kamene Goro opens up on fallout with Andrew Kibe

Capital FM issues statement following DJ Lithium's death

Capital FM issues statement following DJ Lithium's death

Nadia Mukami set to introduce first artiste under own record label

Nadia Mukami set to introduce first artiste under own record label

Former Capital FM presenter Gitobu narrates how colleague humiliated him

Former Capital FM presenter Gitobu narrates how colleague humiliated him

Ex-NTV anchor Daniel Mule joins UN days after quitting

Ex-NTV anchor Daniel Mule joins UN days after quitting

Grammys rescheduled for April 3 in Las Vegas

Grammys rescheduled for April 3 in Las Vegas

Tahidi High trio reunite for highly requested crime drama [Photos & Video]

Tahidi High trio reunite for highly requested crime drama [Photos & Video]

Trending

Zuchu forced to apologize to fans after viral video raised eyebrows

Singer Zuchu

Crazy Kennar's reaction as Don Jazzy shares his funny clip with his 12M followers

Music Producer Don Jazzy and Comedian Crazy Kenner

Kabi & Milly WaJesus unveil 2nd pregnancy with huge billboard [Video]

Kabi & Milly WaJesus unveils pregnancy for baby No. 2 with huge billboard [Video]

Comedian Akuku Danger’s message to fans from his hospital bed [Video]

Akuku Danger