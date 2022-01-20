Stage, radio, TV coming to an end - says Jalang’o as he goes for Lang’ata MP seat

The funnyman seems to have mastered the art of pushing himself beyond his limits to pursue his dreams.

The Kiss 100 presenter is set to exit radio and fully focus on campaigns in the quest to become the next Lang’ata Member of Parliament (MP).

Jalang'o and Nadia Mukami Pulse Live Kenya

On Thursday, Jalas said that he is about to call it quits on radio but would like to pass the mantle to the next ‘Jalang’o’.

He mentioned that his activities on radio, TV and stage are soon coming to an end.

“Jalang’o drops the mic. Stage… Radio... TV coming to an end. We are about to hang up the boots, take the new challenge. But we can’t just drop the mic. I need to pass it to the next Jalang’o,” shared Jalas in a series on Insta-stories.

Jalang'o set to leave Kiss 100 Pulse Live Kenya

The Radio Exit

On October 7, 2021 Jalang’o said that his last month at Kiss will be in February 2022.

“First things first, February 9th will be my last day on the radio so that I can focus on politics, that is a transition we have already arranged,” he said, adding that he would also step back from running his private businesses.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) set February 9th as the deadline for public officers to resign if they intend to vie in the upcoming elections.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) said that it would not approve candidates who will have breached this requirement.

In preparation for the elections, Jalas has formally filed a deed poll to change his name from Felix Odiwuor to Jalang’o Jalang’o.