RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Starehe MP Jaguar ditches Jubilee Party for DP Ruto’s UDA

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Jaguar abandons Uhuru for DP Ruto

Starehe MP Jaguar ditches Jubilee Party for DP Ruto’s UDA
Starehe MP Jaguar ditches Jubilee Party for DP Ruto’s UDA

A massive exodus is still being witnessed in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s led party Jubilee, after Starehe Member of Parliament (MP) Charles Njagua aka Jaguar decamped to United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Recommended articles

On Monday, Jaguar was officially welcomed to the UDA party by Deputy President William Ruto in an occasion that was held at his Karen office.

The legislator has become to latest addition to the UDA brigade after vernacular radio presenter Njogu wa Njoroge, Comedian Jasper Muthomi aka MC Jessy and gospel singer Rufftone.

Starehe MP Jaguar ditches Jubilee Party for DP Ruto’s UDA
Starehe MP Jaguar ditches Jubilee Party for DP Ruto’s UDA Starehe MP Jaguar ditches Jubilee Party for DP Ruto’s UDA Pulse Live Kenya

In 2017, Jaguar won the Starehe parliamentary seat on a Jubilee Party ticket, after flopping his able competitors Steve Mbogo and Boniface Mwangi.

“Nothing would count without God Above. I thank the People of Starehe for having the confidence and trust in me to represent them in Parliament. I thank all my supporters, friends and family who stayed out late campaigning. I also congratulate my Worthy Opponents; Steve Mbogo, Boniface Mwangi and Hon Kwenya who put up well spirited campaigns,” Jaguar said in 2017 after emerging victorious.

The MP has joined UDA at a time the party has promised to work with Musalia Mudavadi's Amani National Congress (ANC) party ahead of the August polls.

On Sunday, Deputy President William Ruto graced the ANC Party's National Delegates Conference at the Bomas of Kenya where he vowed to work with Mudavadi and Wetangula.

“We must protect and consolidate our democracy and allow every Kenyan to freely make their political choices. We must resist the criminalisation of dissenting or alternative views. The criminal justice system cannot be weaponised to drive political narratives,” reads a tweet from DP Ruto.

Also Read: Mudavadi kicked out of One Kenya Alliance

Speaking at Bomas, Mudavadi said that joining Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja was not an option.

Mudavadi, however, maintained that - having received the mandate from his party - he will be vying as the ANC presidential candidate at the August polls.

"For the avoidance of doubt, ANC's stand, which I am privileged to announce, is that the spectre called Azimio is not an option when it comes to partnerships," Mudavadi stated in what can be assumed to have been his 'earthquake' announcement.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Starehe MP Jaguar ditches Jubilee Party for DP Ruto’s UDA

Starehe MP Jaguar ditches Jubilee Party for DP Ruto’s UDA

Singer Diamond Platnumz celebrates another new milestone [Photo]

Singer Diamond Platnumz celebrates another new milestone [Photo]

Kenyan transforms BMW X6 into stretch limo [Photo&Video]

Kenyan transforms BMW X6 into stretch limo [Photo&Video]

Harmonize makes U-turn on breakup with girlfriend Briana [Screenshot]

Harmonize makes U-turn on breakup with girlfriend Briana [Screenshot]

Friend confirms DJ Lithium was seeking treatment for depression

Friend confirms DJ Lithium was seeking treatment for depression

Producer Motif Di Don shares his rate card and fans agree he is worth every shilling

Producer Motif Di Don shares his rate card and fans agree he is worth every shilling

Mandi Sarro apologises to Gitobu, adds she is working on becoming a better person

Mandi Sarro apologises to Gitobu, adds she is working on becoming a better person

Actress Regina King's son commits suicide 3 days after birthday

Actress Regina King's son commits suicide 3 days after birthday

Harmonize is single again

Harmonize is single again

Trending

Kamene Goro opens up on fallout with Andrew Kibe

Kamene Goro and Andrew Kibe

Former radio presenter Gitobu narrates how colleague humiliated him

Former One FM presenter Koome Gitobu narrates how Miss Mandi Sarro humiliated him

Steve Harvey 'adopts' Elsa Majimbo after interviewing her on his show [Video]

Steve Harvey and Elsa Majimbo

Kenyan author flags radio presenter for using his stories on morning show

Kiss FM presenters Kamene Goro and Jalang'o