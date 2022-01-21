RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Radio host Njogu wa Njoroge abandons Moses Kuria for DP Ruto’s UDA

The radio host had been wooed by MP Kuria but opted for UDA instead

Popular vernacular radio presenter Njogu wa Njoroge has abandoned Gatundu Member of Parliament Moses Kuria’s party Chama Cha Kazi, for Deputy President William Ruto’s party - United Democratic Party (UDA).

On Friday, Njoroge confirmed that he had officially joined UDA and will be vying for the Njoro constituency parliamentary seat during the General Election.

He was received by DP Ruto, Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro and Kikuyu legislator Kimani Ichungwa at the DP's Karen residence.

Minutes after becoming a UDA member, Njoroge promised to help DP Ruto in spreading the Bottom-Up message in Njoro constituency, Nakuru County.

“There is time for everything as the good book of the Lord says, and as I transition to the next phase of my life I ask for your prayers and support.

“I paid a courtesy call on Deputy President William Ruto and assured him we will work together in UDA in spreading the message of Bottom-Up in Njoro, where I will be seeking the people's mandate to represent them in the National Assembly,” Njogu said.

The media personality has decamped to UDA, days after Moses Kuria introduced him as a Chama Cha Kazi member, complete with a poster which purported Njogu was going for a Senate seat.

However, Njogu failed to acknowledge Kuria’s endorsement and opted to join DP Ruto’s camp.

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa, on Twitter, posted a welcome message for Njogu Wa Njoroge adding that their camp is growing.

“The Hustler Nation rising. Welcome to the Team @njogunjoroge1 and the generation of Mt Kenya leaders that will break the politics of betrayal, deceit and conmanship. We grow in unity to liberate our people and great motherland Kenya,” read Ichungwa’s tweet.

The August 2022 polls have seen a substantial number of personalities from the entertainment industry hop over to the politics side.

These include Kiss 100 presenter Jalang’o, musician and medic Frasha, rapper Prezzo, P-unit's Gabu, Kelvin Daniel (Kijana Pat Pat), former radio and TV host DNG, Samidoh's baby mama Karen Nyamu, Kikuyu gospel artiste Loise Kim and vlogger Xtian Ndela.

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

