Steve Harvey 'adopts' Elsa Majimbo after interviewing her on his show [Video]

In a video seen by this writer, the former stand-up comedian said that he will treat Majimbo as his own niece, guide her and provide whatever she may need in life.

“I’m going to adopt you as my niece. I’m going to give you my phone number, and I don’t care what you need. If you need anything, a place to go, help, some advice or you wanna talk to somebody you call me,” Steve Harvey told Elsa.

Steve Harvey and Elsa Majimbo

Harvey added that one of his goals has been to bridge the gap between Africa and African-America.

“I don’t want to let anything happen to you because its been one of my goals to bridge the gap between Africa and African-America. If you have never been you have to go. You know what I love most about it, it’s the first time in my life in 67 years that I wake up in the morning and I’m not a minority. But Elsa you got an Uncle in me,” said Steve Harvey.

Majimbo later shared a snippet of their interview with a caption that reads; “An interview that turned strangers into family♥️ I love you Uncle Steve,”.

In the recent past, Elsa Majimbo has risen to become one of the entertainment icons among the youth globally. Even more surprising than her sharp rise to fame is that she has never physically met her manager with whom they have signed multi-million shilling deals.

A recent report by Forbes described Mohamed Kheir as a branding extraordinaire and Majimbo’s secret weapon.

They two said they became partners’ courtesy of an Instagram DM and have only met each other on virtual platforms such as Facetime.

Pulse Live Kenya

In March 2021, Elsa was crowned as the entertainer of the year at the Forbes Woman Africa Awards.

“Thank you so much @ForbesWomen for this award. I am over the moon” Elsa said after receiving the award.

The Forbes Woman Africa winners were announced during the Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit (LWS) which took place virtually on International Women’s day.

In November 2020, Majimbo won the African Social Star of the year 2020 at America’s E! People’s Choice Awards.

Steve Harvey and Elsa Majimbo