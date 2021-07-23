Terence Creative & Milly lose Grandma before handing over new House to her,

The sad news was divulged by a heartbroken Terence who noted that it’s hard to come to terms with the fact that his grandmother is no more.

Terence Creative’s grandmother passed on at time he was building her a modern, three-bedroom house and it was almost ready for handover.

Terence & Milly lose Grandma before handing over new House to her Pulse Live Kenya

“CELEBRATING MY SHOSH

Some texts are hard to type, but let me do this. I thank God for the time He gave us with my grandama, today I took the last selfie with her and hugged her for the last time, I can’t believe we won’t be seeing each other again, I had so much plans for her but God had better and best plans for her. We used to gossip together and have fun, she was funnier than I am. she had a nickname ‘secret’ because people trusted her with their secrets and she would tell them “sitasema, ni sekereti” 😂😂"

Terence & Milly lose Grandma before handing over new House to her Pulse Live Kenya

"But woooiii alikuwa ananiambia zote na tunacheka pamoja.My brothers and I used to call her “grandee” a nickname derived from the word grandma. She was great and played a big role in our life, there is much I can say about her, but let me keep some as a secret as she would say.I just want to thank God she did meet her great grandchildren and blessed them and always spoke blessings upon all of us. Long live grandee.It is a great union in heaven I guess. It is sad you didn't make to see the house I am building for you it hurts so much ,the plans I had were great but God had better plans for you , I’ll miss you mum, my grandma say hi to mum and uncle John 🙏 I love you" wrote Terence Creative.

Milly Chebby eulogized her hubby’s grandmother with a message that reads;

“RIP PRETTY SHOSH ,SHOSHO MAITO WA MILLA,

We had big plans for you ,I had really waited to see your reaction as we launched your house but plan ya God huwezi pinga

RIP SHOSHO MAITO I will miss your stories you were so funny and fun to be around