TikToker Kelvin Kinuthia involved in accident [Photos]

The content creator shared on his Instagram that he was headed for a surprise visit to his mother before the unfortunate incident occurred.

“WHAT A BAD MORNING WAS GOING TO SUPRISE MY MUM ON AN EARLY BIRTHDAY GIFT 🥺😫AND I GOT AN ACCIDENT 😫🕊️THANK YOU GOD ON ONE WAS INJURED 🙏🏽 BUT GOD IS IN CONTROL ❤️,” he wrote on his Instagram.

No one was injured in the accident although the two involved vehicles had minor scratches.

A screenshot from Kinuthia instagram stories Pulse Live Kenya

Kinuthia's fans and followers wished him well as he went on with the rest of the day and comforted him for the inconvenience.

kevin_musau1 Sorry for that May God be in control friend

maimuna9089 Woii sorry hope you are okay 😢

christine_ndembei Everything happens for good... sometimes we might not understand it right away but with time we do.... sending hugs and ❤️... happy birthday mama kinuthia😍

Screen grab from Kinuthi Instagram stories Pulse Live Kenya

jemimahpaul Sorry for that ,was just behind you,pole for the boda guy who got injured

badgirlcashina Sweetheart all will be well sorry for what happened shetani ASHINDWE kabsaa mambo it kuwa sawa so sorry

k7_newton God is under control, Guard angels on you

Kelvin Kinuthia Pulse Live Kenya

Kinuthia has previously disclosed having a tight relationship with his mother who he said was his biggest supporter.

He revealed that his mother was initially worried about his welfare and how he coped around social media trolls in his early days, but eventually got used to the social media environment.

Kinuthia, who plays multiple female characters in his content, added that his mother loved the ‘Aunty wa Harrier’ character and even bought him clothes for the character.

Kelvin Kinuthia Pulse Live Kenya

“Initially the hate comments used to trouble her, she used to even call and ask whether I was alright but she eventually got used to it. She is the one that even bought the dress am wearing right now,” he stated.