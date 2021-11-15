Too much gossip, less support - Angry Tanasha Donna lecture critics & bloggers

In lengthy statement, Ms Donna said that people tend to give negativity and gossip too much attention as opposed to supporting her music.

“If you for me, be for me. If you ain’t stay the F*** away from me!!!! I mean it!!! & If you’re really for me, from the bottom of my heart, I love you all so much!!!! ya’l keep me going! ❤️ f** the gossip, F** the constant lies & made up stories, F** the clout chasing, F*** the negativity,” said Ms Donna in part.

The singer went in to question why bloggers never bother to verify any allegations labelled against her before amplification. She advised that media and bloggers should channel their energy towards supporting local talents and not gossip.

Tanasha Donna Pulse Live Kenya

Energy

“Dear Kenyan bloggers/media: What happened to journalism??? The same energy you all have to promote negative controversial stories, without finding out if what you’re putting out there is based on facts, find out the other side to every story before just running with anything.

“I’ve seen this happen too many times. Too much gossip, less support. These days’ people are capable of going to extreme extents & saying just about anything for traction. Use the same energy to promote your local talents if we ever wanna see this entertainment/music industry grow. It is also upon us to make good music. Let’s spread more love & less hate! Kenya let us learn to support our own!!! I know we can do this. Kenya to the world!!! ❤️🌍,” she said.

The Gere hit-maker also challenged netizens to keep on streaming songs of their favorite artistes as a way of supporting them.

Risper Faith and Tanasha Donna Pulse Live Kenya

Tusupportiane

“If you really for me 100% stream my music! & Not just YouTube! We’ve got to change this culture of if you’re big on YouTube you’re a big East African artist! Go run up those Spotify, apple music, Deezer, Boomplay, audiomack etc numbers too!!