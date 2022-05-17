RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Video of Bahati struggling to get Raila's attention goes viral

A video of musician Kevin Bahati Kioko has surfaced online, showing him struggling to get the attention of Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

The video in question was recorded at Kamukunji Grounds on Sunday, during the Azimio One Kenya coalition party rally. At that particular time, Odinga was introducing parliamentary aspirants present at the event and Bahati was among them.

The singer is heard shouting out his name at a time the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader was trying locate his name on the list of aspirants.

“Bahati, Mathare,” the singer was heard saying repeatedly before Odinga called out Lang’ata parliamentary hopeful Jalang’o.

Amidst the confusion Odinga goes ahead to give Bahati a new name - refers to him as ‘Mathew’.

“Mathew,” the Azimio presidential aspirant was heard calling out before mentioning Jalang’o.

However, in a quick rejoinder, Bahati has weighed in on the viral video, stating that he accepted the new name given to him by Odinga.

“Mnasema Baba ameniongezeajina tu hivyo... Bahati Kioko a.k.a. Mathew. Nimekubali (They've said Baba has given me a new name... Bahati Kioko a.k.a. Mathew. I've accepted it),” Bahati captioned the video which has since gone viral.

