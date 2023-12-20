The sports category has moved to a new website.

Waihiga Mwaura receives prestigious award from President of Uzbekistan & Qatar Emir

Denis Mwangi

The award recognizes individuals and organizations who have dedicated themselves to combat corruption in some capacity and advocates for the importance of tackling corruption.

BBC Presenter Waihiga Mwaura was announced as a recipient of the prestigious Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani Anti-Corruption Excellence Award (ACE).
The awards, sponsored by Qatar through its Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Centre (ROLACC) and organized in collaboration with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), aim to recognize individuals and organizations dedicated to the global fight against corruption.

Waihiga Mwaura's outstanding contribution to journalism, particularly in exposing corruption within the realm of sports, earned him the accolade in the "Safeguarding Sports from Corruption" category.

The award was presented by the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, and the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Expressing his gratitude for the prestigious recognition, Waihiga Mwaura remarked, "Grateful to have received this International Anti-Corruption Excellence Award from Rolacc and UNODC in the category of safeguarding sports from corruption, from the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani & the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev."

Mwaura, who has dedicated years of his journalistic career to investigating corruption in sports, including issues such as doping, athlete nationality transfers, and corruption at major sports events, highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts in the fight against corruption.

He extended his appreciation to his wife Joyce Omondi, family, colleagues, and all those who have supported him throughout his journey.

The Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani International Anti-Corruption Excellence Award has five categories, which are

Lifetime/Outstanding Achievement, Academic Research and Education, Youth Creativity and Engagement, Innovation/Investigative Journalism, and Safeguarding Sports from Corruption.

Denis Mwangi
