A day ago, singer and EMB boss Kevin Bahati sent out a message on his social media pages warning bloggers to stay away from his family.

Many did not know why this was happening, as the singer is used to calling out bloggers even in his vlogs and each time, he attends an interview.

“Stop Planting Flowers in Peoples Yards Who Aren't Going to Water them. SO, BLOGGERS PLEASE STAY AWAY FROM MY FAMILY!!!” wrote Bahati.

Diana Marua with Bahati

Pulse Live has established that things might not be rosy between the two love birds who celebrated their fifth anniversary barely a month ago, flaunting it all over social media.

While none of them has publicly spoken about it, a lot has been going on judging from the activity that has been going on in Diana Marua’s Instagram page. The mother of three who went by the name Signora Bahati has changed her Instagram name to Miss Dee, and bloggers were calling to find out if everything was going on well between them.

Another thing worth nothing is that she has deleted all photos of her husband including those they took together with their kids, which she had posted on her page.

Diana Marua

A further search disclosed that she no longer follows her husband on social media, but he (Bahati) still follows her.

Bahati’s manager and friend Weezdom in a separate post shared a picture of Diana and Bahati together, which he captioned saying that all shall be well.

“What God Has Put Together Let No One Put Asunder. It Shall Be Well🙏” wrote Weezdom.

Why Bahati has warned bloggers to keep off his family

It however, remains unclear if the Bahati’s are doing this for clout, or it is true that they are having issues in their marriage. This is not the first time we have seen celebrities faking breakups, just to get people talking about them when they are about to launch new music.