RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Willis Raburu exposes celebrity stunts to advertise health facilities [Screenshot]

Authors:

Thomas Bosire

Some could be genuine and if not, then we have budding film careers being launched - Willis Raburu

Willis Raburu
Willis Raburu

Citizen TV host and Kalale hitmaker Willis Raburu has called out celebrities and influencers for making a fool out of Kenyans through scripted stunts to promote health facilities.

Recommended articles

Willis directed his displeasure at celebrities who fake illness in a bid to market healthcare providers.

In a post on his social media he wrote: “Healthcare in this country is very expensive and clearly more needs to be done. However, the latest trend has been hospital influencing. I will never tell somebody not to get their bag if it’s in a way that fits them and is legal. Just, be careful with the lines that you all are crossing.”

In the lengthy post, he went on to fault the celebrities endorsing hospitals for a lack of creativity saying that an influencer did not always have to be sick to showcase a hospital.

"Content creation is a vast and creative field. Do interviews on your channels with the CEOs. I don’t know where the shoe pinches, some could be genuine and if not, then we have budding film careers being launched… get your paper but be careful!” he added.

A screenshot of a post by media personality Willis Raburu
A screenshot of a post by media personality Willis Raburu Pulse Live Kenya

This comes after popular pastor and gospel artist Size 8 puzzled Kenyans when she shared a video in a hospital where she was seen trying to reach a wheelchair in the presence of a doctor and an unknown lady.

In the caption, she revealed that she was not doing well and went ahead to caption the name of the hospital. While most people wished her a quick recovery, some questioned the motive behind documenting the entire thing.

With the growing digital space, health facilities notwithstanding are out to promote their work as long as the information remains truthful, honest and does not create unjustified expectations through the use of influencers and celebrities.

However, as Willis urges, celebrities should be cautious when advertising so as not to give followers the wrong impression.

Authors:

Thomas Bosire Thomas Bosire A creative writer with a flair for weaving up witty listicles and articles. He has carved a niche in writing Lifestyle, Entertainment, Human Interest and Fashion Pieces over the last two years while studying Media And Journalism at Moi University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Willis Raburu exposes celebrity stunts to advertise health facilities [Screenshot]

Willis Raburu exposes celebrity stunts to advertise health facilities [Screenshot]

Iko Nini podcasters spite Lilian Nganga in discussion of hotel shares

Iko Nini podcasters spite Lilian Nganga in discussion of hotel shares

Scar is the number 1 lyricist in Kenya - Khaligraph Jones declares

Scar is the number 1 lyricist in Kenya - Khaligraph Jones declares

Nadia Mukami narrates pregnancy struggles, Joe Ageyo quits Citizen TV for NTV & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Nadia Mukami narrates pregnancy struggles, Joe Ageyo quits Citizen TV for NTV & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Singer Klons ditches Willy Paul’s record label after 10 months

Singer Klons ditches Willy Paul’s record label after 10 months

Khaligraph Jones officially unveils his 6th album, hosts exclusive listening session

Khaligraph Jones officially unveils his 6th album, hosts exclusive listening session

Khaligraph reveals he scored D+ in KCSE [Video]

Khaligraph reveals he scored D+ in KCSE [Video]

Ndovu Kuu awarded prestigious YouTube Silver Plaque

Ndovu Kuu awarded prestigious YouTube Silver Plaque

Star-studded lineup of winners at the 2022 Women in Film Awards [Full List]

Star-studded lineup of winners at the 2022 Women in Film Awards [Full List]

Trending

Joe Ageyo finds new home after quitting Citizen TV

Joe Ageyo returns to NTV after leaving Citizen

Oga Obinna opens up on hefty salary at Kiss 100 [Video]

Oga Obinna

'Maria' not returning for S2, Betty Kyallo confirms she is single & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Betty Kyallo, Lulu Hassan, Guardian Angel and Esther Musila and Sarah Hassan (Instagram)

Dr Ofweneke’s reaction after Obinna was selected as Jalang’o’s replacement

Dr Ofweneke’s message to Obinna after being selected as Jalang’o’s replacement on Kiss 100