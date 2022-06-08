Zari Hassan finally arrives in Kenya ahead of her All White Party [Photos]

Ms Hassan touched down on the Kenyan soil on Wednesday morning, June 8, 2022 and she was received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by her Kenyan hosts among them Kabi and Milly WaJesus.

Speaking to the press, Zari mentioned that she is in the country for business and will be commissioning a new mansion designed by Fine Urban Construction & Interiors Ltd.

“I’m here to reveal a mansion that has been designed by Fine Urban Construction and Interiors and it’s one of those out of this world houses that you would not expect in East Africa. So I’m here to reveal their work,” Zari remarked.

Zari Hassan lands in Kenya Pulse Live Kenya

“The boss lady @zarithebosslady has landed, and with her comes a colossal design that never stops. We are going to have a blast as we explore the interiors, exteriors and everything else you can imagine on our grand mansion design. Sit back and relax, we will bring you all that you need to see!#ZariMegaMansionRevealKE,” read an update from the organizers of Zari’s visit to Kenya.

The boss lady also mentioned that she will embark on a charity mission once she is done with the commissioning and hosting her All White Party.

“The party is for us to get together and meet some of my friends that we haven’t met in a longtime but that when I’m dine with what I am supposed to do here.

"I’m supposed to be working with the Governor’s (Mike Sonko) wife and we supposed to visit to visit children’s homes. Me coming to Kenya and not tapping into that would not be a Zari visit. I love the Kenyan food, that’s Ugali, Nyama Choma and Sukuma wiki (kales),” Zari Hassan said.

Zari Hassan lands in Kenya Pulse Live Kenya

Zari Hassan lands in Kenya Pulse Live Kenya

During the presser, Zari also talked about her experience after featuring in Netflix series –Young, Rich and African.

“Season two is happening and who is coming back I don’t know but it was a good experience. Being one of the biggest Africa shows that made it to trends for 6 weeks,” she said.

This will be the second time the businesswoman will be hosting her All White Party in Kenya. The first time she held the party in Kenya was in 2018 and she was in company of Diamond Platnumz’s brother Romy Jons.

Zari Hassan lands in Kenya Pulse Live Kenya