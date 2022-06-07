RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Zari Hassan set to land in Nairobi for her annual All White Party [Details]

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Zari excites fans ahead of her much anticipated All White party in Nairobi

Zari Hassan to host her All White party in Nairobi
Zari Hassan to host her All White party in Nairobi

South Africa-based Ugandan businesswoman Zari Hassan is set to host her annual All White Party in Nairobi, Kenya.

The Brooklyn City College CEO mentioned that her high-end event will be happening at XS Millionaires Club and all her fans are invited to attend.

“All the ballers in Nairobi get ready for an all-white experience at XS Millionaires club in Nairobi this Thursday 9th June. I will be attending with other ballers, come let's pop champagne together. See you on Thursday at XS millionaires club,” reads the announcement from Zari Hassan.

This will be the second time the businesswoman will be hosting her All White Party in Kenya. The first time she held the party in Kenya was in 2018 and she was in company of Diamond Platnumz’s brother Romy Jons.

“In Nairobi on the 4th of August at the Mövenpick Hotel! Powered by the one and only in the game RJ the DJ behind the turn tables. Strictly white with a touch of gold,” shared Zari Hassan.

In May 2018, Zari was again in Kenyan for a charity event dubbed Color Purple Concert that was held at Uhuru Gardens.

“They say the colour purple is the colour of Royalty, and royalty is in my blood. So come join me at Uhuru Gardens Nairobi - Kenya 12 May, 2018 at the Color Purple Concert and to all my sexy ladies, there will be free Cancer Screening. Can't imagine y'all in those purples,” Zari said in her 2018 post.

The Kenyan visit comes days after the mother of five was in Tanzania for a special charity event as the Softcare ambassador.

The Boss Lady was in Mwanza donating free sanitary towels to school-going girls in the region.

During her visit to Mwanza - Tanzania’s second-largest city, Ms Hassan was in the company of the Doweicare Technology Ltd team and Mwanza regional commissioner Eng. Robert Gabriel Luhumbi.

Dennis Milimo

