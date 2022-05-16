Information reaching our entertainment desk, indicates that the Boss Lady was in Mwanza donating free sanitary towels to school going girls in the region.

During her visit to Mwanza - Tanzania’s second largest city, Ms Hassan was in company of the Doweicare Technology Ltd team and Mwanza regional commissioner Eng. Robert Gabriel Luhumbi.

Zari Hassan lands in Tanzania secretly for this charity event [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

“Mimi kama balozi wa Softcare Tanzania nikiambatana na uongozi wa Doweicare Technology Ltd tumepata nafasi ya kutoa msaada wa taulo za kike za softcare kwa wanafunzi wa Shule za Msingi na Sekondari zilizopo wilaya ya Misungwi mkoani Mwanza tukishirikiana na Mkuu wa Mkoa wa Mwanza Mhe. Eng Robert Gabriel Luhumbi na Mkuu wa wilaya ya Misungwi, Mhe. Veronica Kessy,” Zari said in part.

The Brooklyn City College CEO added that she is happy to be party of the team that was giving back to society – promising more goodies for the school going girls from humble backgrounds.

“Nimefurahi sana kugusa maisha ya wanafunzi wa misungwi and there is more to come❤️,” Zari Hassan affirmed.

This not the first time, Zari is landing in Tanzania for a charity event. In June 2021, she was again in Tanzania with her kids Tiffah and Nillan for another charity event as the Softcare brand Ambassador.

At that particular time, she was received at the airport by the Wasafi team led by Diamond’s mother Mama Dangote and Uncle Shamte.

“Hi, It’s your girl Zari The Boss Lady and I’m in Tanzania and tomorrow me and my Softcare team would be at Zanaki secondary school from 10am where will be doing a charity event, so see you tomorrow ar Zanaki,” announced Zari Hassan during he last year visit.

Ms Hassan was appointed as the Softcare Brand Ambassador back in 2018 and since then she has been doing a number of charity events.

After the Charity event in Mwanza, Zari the Boss Lady graced the official premiere of singer Juma Jux’s new video dubbed ‘Simuachi’ at Beach Kindimbwi in Dar es salaam.