Zuchu forced to apologize to fans after viral video raised eyebrows

According to the Sukari hit-maker, the video in question has been tampered with to portray her in bad light and appear like her songs are full of insults.

In the video, the singer is heard the using the word ‘mtambo’ but edited to appear like she was saying ‘mtombo’ (a vulgar Swahili word).

“Siku hizi za karibuni nimekua nikiona hii video ya mahojiano tuliyofanya mwaka jana mimi na mtangazaji @thisisaaliyaah ikisambaa na watu wachache wakijaribu kupotosha maana ya mazungumzo yaliyofanyika. Neno nililotumia hapo ni neno 'mtambo'.

"(I've seen the video circulating online from an interview I did with @thisisaaliyaah and some people have altered what I said during the interview. The word I used is 'mtambo')," Zuchu defended self.

She went on to explain that she is a registered artiste who has been following regulations put in place by BASATA to the core.

“Mi ni msanii niliesajiliwa na @basata.tanzania hivo najua kanuni na sheria elekezi. Pia ni balozi ninaewakilisha taasisi kubwa kwa akili yangu timamu siwezi kutumia lugha yoyote ya matusi ya wazi kwenye chombo cha habari,” she noted.

The Wana hit-maker also apologized to her fans and Tanzanians at large, over what she termed as being offended by the doctored video.

“Niombe radhi na nitoe pole kwa jamii na mashabiki zangu wote mliokereka na upotoshaji huu. Na naomba mpuuzie upotoshaji huu,” Zuchu said.

Sukari Number 1

Away from the apology, in 2021, Zuchu made history as the artiste with the most watched song on YouTube.

The song Sukari that was released on January 30, 2021 has so far garnered over 63 million views, becoming the most watched solo-song in Sub-Saharan Africa in 2021.

Number two is Diamond Platnumz’s Jeje that has over 60 million views.