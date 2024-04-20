The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Media stars & guests dazzle at Stephen Letoo’s colourful wedding [Photos]

Charles Ouma

How Stephen Letoo's big day went down [Photos and video]

Citizen TV's Stephen Letoo (far left) poses for a photo alongside his wife Irene Letoo (centre) and NTV's Kennedy Mureithi (right)
Citizen TV's Stephen Letoo (far left) poses for a photo alongside his wife Irene Letoo (centre) and NTV's Kennedy Mureithi (right)

Award-winning Citizen TV journalist Stephen Letoo today walked down the aisle with the lover Irene Renoi Letoo in a colourful event.

Recommended articles

The public wedding saw thousands throng Ole Ntimama Stadium in Narok from early in the morning.

Media stars dazzle

The media star’s colleagues and friends turned up for the widely-publicized even in which culture, fashion, and religion blended.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Citizen TV's Chemutai Goin, Mark Masai, and Citizen TV's Swaleh Mdoe and Anita Sonia are among those who were present at the wedding.

READ: Stephen Letoo weds fiancée Irene in glamorous public wedding in Narok [Video]

For the ladies, Maroon and gold was the colour of the day with each stepping out in colourful outfits, accentuated with beauty accessories from the Maasai community.

Guests at Stephen Letoo's colourful wedding in Narok
Guests at Stephen Letoo's colourful wedding in Narok Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The bride dazzled in an elegant white wedding gown in the company of her parents with the bridesmaids wearing traditional floor-length dresses that were a blend of maroon and gold in colour.

Letoo stood out in his black Agbada with a touch of gold complete with accessories for the occasion.

The groomsmen adorned elegant flowing attire of Nigerian wedding ensemble with a maroon hat to complete the look.

Guests at Stephen Letoo's colourful wedding in Narok
Guests at Stephen Letoo's colourful wedding in Narok Pulse Live Kenya

As requested in the invite which listed Maasai attire as the dress code for the day, thousands complied in colourful display of Maasai culture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Exchanging wedding vows in church

The couple started off by exchanging their vows at Methodist Church in Narok County.

Guests at Stephen Letoo's colourful wedding in Narok
Guests at Stephen Letoo's colourful wedding in Narok Pulse Live Kenya

"I take you to be my lovely wedded husband till death do as part. I love you so much," Irene stated in the presence of friends and relatives.

"The love of my life, I give you this ring as a sign of love everlasting from today and forever, in the name of the Father, Son and Holy Spirit, Amen," Letoo stated with those in attendance cheering as the couple exchanged their vows.

ADVERTISEMENT
Guests at Stephen Letoo's colourful wedding in Narok
Guests at Stephen Letoo's colourful wedding in Narok Pulse Live Kenya

Social media was abuzz with conversations on the public wedding for the award-winning journalist with many congratulating him.

The festivities will continue late into the day with a lineup of entertainers to thrill those in attendance.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Vincent Mwasia, popularly known as Chipukeezy

Chipukeezy comes clean on why his show stopped airing on KBC & way forward

John 'Mr Ibu' Okafor [Instagram/@realmribu]

Inside elaborate 5-day burial ceremony for Mr Ibu set for June, 3 months after death

Mejja

Irritating question that forced Mejja to adopt 'Mtoto wa Khadija' tag on his brand

A view of the 23rd Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival venue at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California [Image Credit: Lance Gerber]

What is Coachella? History, 14 memorable headliners & exclusive reveals