Comedian Kajairo has announced the death of his mum

"We loved you but God loved you more! R.I.P Mummy I will surely and deeply miss you, your humour, wit, words of encouragement, passion for God and work was relentless!

Everyone knew you we're a star whenever they met you," read the caption on his latest Instagram post.

Kajairo whose real name is Peter Kaimenyi owes a great deal of his success to his mother. The legendary former redykulass comedian has come a long way in the ranks of comedy, teaming up with Churchill back in the day to keep Kenyans’ ribs cracked.

In 2017 after a long hiatus, rumor had it that Kajairo had lost his way that he was forced to move in with his mum. However, in an interview with Kiss, the comedian refuted the claims as false, adding that he was very well off.