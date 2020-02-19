Churchill show Comedian YY has revealed that he vowed not to fall in love again after going through a terrible heartbreak.

In a Q&A session, a curious fan wanted to find out the most memorable day in the comedians life, prompting him to go back to the year 2018 when he made a decision not to fall in love again.

In his response, YY pointed out that January 10th, 2018 remains the most memorable day, after he decided to open up his heart and love again.

Comedian YY reveals why he vowed never to fall in love again

Memorable Day

“What’s your most memorable day” reads a quiz from a curious fan.

The funny man replied saying “10th January 2018. I opened my heart and fell in love again, even though I vowed to never fall in love after going through a major heartbreak @Eddiebutita ndio nilikuwa nalala kwake juu home ilikuwa moto time ya kuvunjwa roho”

His revelations comes days after opening up on the struggles he encountered in the quest of creating a name for himself in the comedy industry.

Comedian YY reveals why he vowed never to fall in love again

Sold a Sh8000 phone at Sh90

The comedian revealed that when he was in Campus, Kenyatta University, he was forced to sell his sh 8000 phone for 90 bob because he needed fare to get back to school.

“sasa mimi nikakaa hivi kidogo kale kamsoto kanakupiganga na siku tatu. so nikasema acha niuze hii simu sasa nikaenda nayo tao kwanza nilikuwa na 50 bob peke yake nikajiambia hiyo ni ya kupanda fare ya kurudi iko kwa hii simu. Nikaenda tao nikasema nitauza 6k cz nitakuwa nimemfanyia bei poa kumbe hao watu wananunuanga simu nikama wanakuanga same whatsApp group akikukataza ukienda mbele ashaongea na huyo mse ako mbele so mi nikwaambia six wakaniambia chukua thao mbili nikasema kama ni mbili aachene nayo bana” said YY.