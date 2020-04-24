Gospel artiste Eko Dydda has spoken for the first time after he was released from forced quarantine, where he spent two days.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, the father of two said he was thankful to God that he was back with his family.

He went on to appreciate everyone who highlighted the tribulations he was undergoing at the time leading to his release.

Eko Dydda’s first message after being released from Quarantine

“THANKS TO THE ALMIGHTY GOD I am back home now and spending time with my 👪 family, thank you all for the support, physical and online. Thanks for highlighting our plight. Thank y’all 🙏 . Maaaaaaaad love and respect for you guys. Let's focus on JESUS now and share the LOVE OF CHRIST, new song "DIRECT" on YouTube #TribeAllGeneration #ApanaTambuaUkabila,” said Dydda.

The Vidole hit-maker was taken in for mandatory quarantine after being arrested for violating curfew orders, while going to get medication for his sickly wife.

According to him, his car broke down while on the way home, which is what delayed him from getting home on time to beat the curfew.

Eko Dydda breaks silence after being arrested and taken into forced quarantine

Released

He was however, released on Wednesday evening after an uproar by netizens over his arrest.

The news of his release was announced by activist Boniface Mwangi who was also the first person to disclose that he had been arrested.

“Eko Dydda was released today. Thank you to everyone who worked behind the scenes to ensure he was released. Let’s make it the norm, to call out injustices when they happen. To the good people in government who did the right thing, we appreciate you too,” reads a tweet from Boniface Mwangi.