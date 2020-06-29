Former Nation FM presenter Angela Angwenyi has landed a new radio job in West African nation, Sierra Leone.

Ms. Angwenyi’s return to the radio world comes five years after she left Nation FM to run a Public Relations and Communications firm.

In posts she shared on Instagram, Ms. Angwenyi announced that she had landed a job with AYV Radio where she will co-host the station’s ‘Big Breakfast Alone’ show.

“Starting this Monday June 29th only on AYV radio 101.6fm,” she wrote in one post.

In another post on Monday, she mentioned that it was her first day back on air after five years, as she asked her fans to wish her luck, in the new job.

“So it’s raining cats and dogs outside ...First day back on air after 5yrs of being off radio, nerves galore.....Wish me luck 😊 Tune into 101.6fm AYV #SierraLeone let’s do this!” said Angela Angwenyi.

Before joining Nation FM, Angela was a presenter at Radio Africa Group’s Kiss 100.

Losing house

Last year 2019, Angela Angwenyi was on the verge of losing her house, in what was reported as having financial woes after being caught up in the multi-billion NYS scandal where her company was awarded a consultancy contract worth Sh302 million, to publicize and enhance access to the 30 percent of government tenders reserved for women, youth and people living with disabilities.

At the time of stopping payments to the company by Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Out of the Box Solutions Limited had been paid Sh90.7 million.

In November 2016, the former Nation FM presenter appeared before PAC to shed light on the contract she was awarded by the Ministry of Devolution for a one year publicity campaign.