Former NTV news anchor Ken Mijungu has opened up on how thieves broke into his house and stole everything, in two different occasions.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Mijungu said that the first time the thieves came, they broke his grass windows and made away with all electronics in his house.

He went on to say that a few weeks later, the thieves came back and this time around carried everything from the house including curtains.

Ex-NTV news anchor Ken Mijungu narrates how thieves broke into his house, stole everything

“Lightning don't strike twice but thieves do, so the first time they broke my reinforced glass window with a sledge hummer or equivalent, carted away all electronics, weeks later they came with a pick-up, or Canter truck and carried away everything else, even ripped curtains off!” tweeted Mr. Mijungu.

Fired by NTV

This comes a few weeks after he announced that he had been fired by NTV in changes that saw the company restructure its operations.

Mijungu who is a Lawyer by profession, worked at NTV for Seven years until July 3rd, 2020 when he was fired among other top talents.

Ex-NTV news anchor Ken Mijungu narrates how thieves broke into his house, stole everything

“The axe fell @NTVnewsroom and I was on its way. 7 years in those corridors summed up in a two-page letter of termination. We live to fight another day. Thanks to God, He remains the greatest, thank you @ntvkenya for the opportunity and thank you for always staying tuned," shared Mijungu.

A few days after his departure from NTV, Ken Mijungu announced that he had gone fully into legal consultancy under his firm called “Ken Mijungu Legal consultancy”