Fast rising Nigerian Afro-fusion star and Kiza Music signee Tõme has dropped another single Free off her upcoming album - Bigger than 4 Walls dropping on May 22nd.

The Canadian based star's latest single brings out her desire to embark on the daring adventure of pursuing her dreams, living out beyond the dictations of society and negative energy. The video was shot in Jamaica.

Her scintillating vocals and the uplifting lyrics make a soothing match over the hard-hitting electronic dance instrumental making it an instant hook.

The Bigger than 4 Walls album is now available for pre-order on iTunes.

Tõme is considered an Entertainment powerhouse is out to conquer the world music scene through her unique blend of French Lyrics, sultry vocals and a mix of Afro, Reggae, Hip-hop and RnB.

The Money

In February, the songstress released another single titled “THE MONEY” that did well across different steaming platforms.

Throughout 2019, TÖME had the pleasure of joining award-winning mega Afro-beats artist, Wizkid, on his 2019 Canadian Tour and legendary Mr. Eazi in for his 2019 Europe Tour , performed at the Wembley SSE, London at the Burnaboy Concert as well as exciting performances at Afrofest 2019, Uppsala Reggae Festival 2019 in Sweden and SXSW 2019 in Texas.