Comedian Felix Odiwuor aka Jalang’o is mourning the death of Luo musician Bernard Onyango popularly known as Abenny Jachiga.

In a post seen by Pulse Live the Milele FM presenter said that it was a sad day as he stated that Abenny's last performance at the Luo Festival was amazing.

“Rest well Nyakwar Jabilo! 😭😭😭 sad day! Your last performance at Luo Festival was lit...Go well my brother and friend Abenny Jachiga,” wrote Jalang’o.

According to reports, Abenny Jachiga who is famed for the song Penzi ni kama mayai died in hospital after a short illness.

Abenny Jachiga who has passed

Other reports say that he was taken to Aga Khan Hospital in Kisumu but his condition did not improve and his family requested he have him transferred to an affordable hospital, where he succumbed on Thursday morning.

His fans and friends went ahead to send their messages of condolences;

@SethKoko2 ''RIP Abenny Jachiga'' nindi gi kwe wuod Luo

@AmbwaTeddy Death is so cruel. Saddened by the sudden death of Abenny Jachiga

@AlaroSteve It's a gloomy day knowing that we have lost our very best, "the #Manokasinde hitmaker". May Abenny Jachiga rest in eternal glory.

@GeofreyDerick MANO KASINDE HIT SONG by Abenny jachiga nearly united all tribes in Kenya whenever played in most popular clubs and social areas It's irreversibly unfortunate! Go well jawaya

@zachOdongo RIP Abenny Jachiga. You lived a short life but touched many lives. You will be remembered for long. Your songs will live with us for years.