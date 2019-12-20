Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones and Sauti Sol’s Bien have opened up on joining politics after King Kaka’s song Wajinga Nyinyi aroused mixed reactions across the country.

Speaking when they appeared on Citizen TV, Khaligraph said he would not rule out the possibility of joining politics because it depends on the people of Kayole.

The rapper added that it will also depend on the times and the situations that will push him to go the politics direction.

Rapper Khaligraph Jones

“All that depends with the times and the situation. I can’t say I won’t do it because when I go back to Kayole and I see the reception from the people and how they treat me, then I see a possibility of wanting to take that route,” said Papa Jones.

Bien

Sauti Sol’s Bien on the other hand said he will never join politics because he would not like to lie to people, as all politicians do.

He went on to say that he would like to live a peaceful life and there are many other ways of bringing change to the society, other than politics.

Sauti Sol's Bien Aime

“Never ever guys. I love my life, I love my wife and I plan to live a very peaceful life and to be a politician you must lie. I don’t want to lie… on a different level I think there are still ways of how I can impact society not only through my craft but with the influence I have to bring better resources to the youth around me and to give artists a platform,” said Bien.

The two had appeared on JKLive alongside Eric Wainaina where they took part in a conversation on the ripple effect King Kaka’s song Wajinga Nyinyi had caused across the country.