KTN Presenter Jamal Gaddafi has been crowned as the Most Stylish Male Media Personality in the just concluded East Africa Fashion Awards.

An excited Gaddafi, shared the good news via his Instagram page, saying he is happy to have emerged top in his category. The Gala for the 2020, East Africa Fashion Awards went down in Kampala, Uganda.

Gaddafi was in the same category with the likes of; Nick Mutuma, Hamisi Mandi (TZ), Samson Kasumba, Friday James, Douglas Lwaga and Deogratius Kithama.

Jamal Gaddafi

Most stylish Media Personality

“CHELSEA WAKOSE NA SISI TUKOSE 😁🤣 Anyway THANKS FOR THE SUPPORT 🙌🏾💯

MOST STYLISH MALE MEDIA PERSONALITY EAST AFRICA 2020 #EAFA2020 @eastafricafashionawards #JG #TEAMKENYA🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪 #teamwinning #KING 👑Be INSPIRED 🤜🏼🇰🇪 🏆 #eafa2020Ｈａｉｎａｇａ ｋｕｆｅｌｉ. 𝔹𝔼 𝕀ℕ𝕊ℙ𝕀ℝ𝔼𝔻 👊🏽 👑” shared Jamal Gaddfi.

The news attracted a sweet congratulatory message from Tanasha Donna that reads;

“When one person in the team wins we all win! CONGRATULATIONS FOR WINNING MOST STYLISH MEDIA PERSONALITY 2020 EAST AFRICA!!! This one had to go to you! Thanks for being an amazing brother, friend, mentor & manager. Not to mention the dope ass journalist you are!! Can’t wait to show the world what we have in store for the remaining year.... The work we’ve been putting in behind closed doors isn’t for nothing! Mwenyezi Mungu akujalie mengi zaidi... 🏽👌🏽🔥 @jamalgaddafiofficial”

Jamal Gadafii (Instagram)

Other on the winners list include;

Prince Nillan (Zari and Diamond's son) -Most stylish kid celebrity of the year 2019/2020

Edyy Kenzo- winner Most fashionable music video of the year East Africa (SIGNAL)

Grenade- Most stylish new artiste of the year East Africa.

Fred Bugembe- East Africa's fashion photographer of the year East Africa.

Spice Diana- Most Stylish Female Artist of the year

Vinn Clizz among others.

The East Africa Fashion Awards is meant to recognize and celebrate the most outstanding achievements of stakeholders, icons and individuals across the East African region.