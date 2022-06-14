RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

'Feelin’ It' - new single from Groovy Jo set to drop soon

Cyprian Kimutai

Groovy Jo was ranked Best Female rapper for three years in a row

Multi-nominated and fast-rising Nairobi rapper, Groovy Jo, makes a tenacious comeback with her first official single of 2022 - Feelin’ It set to officially drop on Friday, June 17.

The sultry, flirtatious, and bar-engrossed rap anthem basks in Groovy’s adept and cinnamon-dipped vocals marauding the thumping instrumental produced by Nairobi-based beatsmith K6.

Groovy’s charm and nimble flows have earned her nominations for awards such as Best Female rapper for three years (2019, 2020, 2021) in a row on Kenya’s premium Hip Hop guild award show, Unkut Africa.

Groovy Jo on Feelin’ It:

“Pretty much. (Feelin’ It) is like a summertime anthem for my ladies. Basically my comeback after a long while of not releasing music I made this song for my ladies something to vibe to and party to. And it’s just also about all the fake people out there who aren’t really keeping it real, I’m callin’ them out too,” said Groovy.

Feelin’ It is the first lead single from Groovy Jo’s deluxe offering of her 2020 The Groovy Way LP which featured bubbling numbers such as Naibop, Wykat, and the sticky Tik Tok offering, Mbogi.

Groovy will follow up Feelin’ It with her second official LP, The Groovy Way (Deluxe Edition).

It will drop on July 1 and additionally recruit five new tracks including Feelin’ It.

Collaborators Boutross & Asum Garvey will team up with her on Uliza Uambiwe, among more inviting tracks by the 24-year-old avant-garde rapper.

"I loved making the deluxe to The Groovy Way. Since The Groovy Way was my first mixtape and I’m so proud of it and how I’ve grown over the past year so it’s basically just showing my growth and love for the music. Expect a second tape before the end of the year,” stated Groovy.

