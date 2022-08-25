Singer Vanessa Mdee exposes music distribution company over non payment

In a statement on her social page, Vanessa pleaded with the music distribution company to pay off her money as per the contract she signed.

The songbird further highlighted that she tried getting her money back using her management team but the company is yet to react to her issues.

"My goodness, money made from music is sought with difficulty by the artists from the creation until it reaches the people. Please Mzikii, I asked you to pay me my money according to the agreement we made. I have tried the professional way with my team but now you have reached the point where you have seized to answer," read the statement.

Vanessa had been producing hits songs before quitting music to join her fiancée in Atlanta, the hit songs and collaborations across Africa include Nobody but me, Juu, Niroge, Cash Madam, and Kisela among others which garnered over 2 million views on youtube.

The singer moved to Atlanta after she was proposed to by her fiancé Olurotimi Akinosho alias Rotimi In December 2020.

The two lovebirds have been achieving milestones since they got engaged from welcoming a baby girl to launching their own wellness App.

Vanessa Mdee and Rotimi unveil their own wellness App

Vanessa Mdee, and her fiancé Rotimi, ventured into the world of fitness with the unveiling of their own wellness application, For the Better.

The couple made the announcement with the revelation that they will be sharing their private life on the new App, with the aim of inspiring and motivating their loyal fans in their wellness goals.

Speaking during the unveiling, Mdee mentioned that with the launch of the App, their fans will also get exclusive merchandise, personalized videos, and more.