RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Singer Vanessa Mdee exposes music distribution company over non payment

Irene Okere

Vanessa relocated to Atlanta after getting engaged to actor cum singer Rotimi

Singer Vanessa Mdee
Singer Vanessa Mdee

Atlanta-based Tanzanian singer Vanessa Mdee has called out her distribution company Mzikii for not paying her.

In a statement on her social page, Vanessa pleaded with the music distribution company to pay off her money as per the contract she signed.

The songbird further highlighted that she tried getting her money back using her management team but the company is yet to react to her issues.

Vanessa Mdee
Vanessa Mdee Vanessa Mdee Pulse Live Kenya

"My goodness, money made from music is sought with difficulty by the artists from the creation until it reaches the people. Please Mzikii, I asked you to pay me my money according to the agreement we made. I have tried the professional way with my team but now you have reached the point where you have seized to answer," read the statement.

Atlanta based singer Vanessa Mdee
Atlanta based singer Vanessa Mdee Atlanta based singer Vanessa Mdee Pulse Live Kenya

Vanessa had been producing hits songs before quitting music to join her fiancée in Atlanta, the hit songs and collaborations across Africa include Nobody but me, Juu, Niroge, Cash Madam, and Kisela among others which garnered over 2 million views on youtube.

READ: Rotimi gifts Vanessa Mdeee brand new mansion worth Sh56 million

The singer moved to Atlanta after she was proposed to by her fiancé Olurotimi Akinosho alias Rotimi In December 2020.

Vanessa Mdee (Instagram)
Vanessa Mdee (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

The two lovebirds have been achieving milestones since they got engaged from welcoming a baby girl to launching their own wellness App.

Vanessa Mdee, and her fiancé Rotimi, ventured into the world of fitness with the unveiling of their own wellness application, For the Better.

The couple made the announcement with the revelation that they will be sharing their private life on the new App, with the aim of inspiring and motivating their loyal fans in their wellness goals.

Vanessa Mdee and Rotimi unveil their own wellness App
Vanessa Mdee and Rotimi unveil their own wellness App Vanessa Mdee and Rotimi unveil their own wellness App Pulse Live Kenya

Speaking during the unveiling, Mdee mentioned that with the launch of the App, their fans will also get exclusive merchandise, personalized videos, and more.

“We are super excited to bring you our wellness App called – For The Better – we wanna share with you our lives, and experiences, give away merchandise, gifts, concerts, and many more. ...subscribe to keep up with us,” the loved birds said jointly.

Irene Okere Irene Okere An enthusiastic person who is passionate about writing.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Media personality Anita Nderu shares maternity plans as delivery draws closer

Singer Vanessa Mdee exposes music distribution company over non payment

Singer Vanessa Mdee exposes music distribution company over non payment

Netflix movie directed by Kenyan ranks top 10 globally

Netflix movie directed by Kenyan ranks top 10 globally

Obinna threatens to sue baby mama after latest accusations

Obinna threatens to sue baby mama after latest accusations

Huddah Monroe reveals plans on having children

Huddah Monroe reveals plans on having children

Content creator Milly WaJesus introduces beautiful look alike sister to the world

Content creator Milly WaJesus introduces beautiful look alike sister to the world

Nyashinski graces Sakaja swearing-in with performance [Video]

Nyashinski graces Sakaja swearing-in with performance [Video]

7 hilarious phrases taking Kenya by storm this year

7 hilarious phrases taking Kenya by storm this year

How the exclusive premiere of Showmax new series County 49 went down [Photos]

How the exclusive premiere of Showmax new series County 49 went down [Photos]

Trending

Ommy Dimpoz (left) poses next to Portuguese and Manchester United midfielder Cristiano Ronaldo

Ommy Dimpoz meets Manchester United players [Photos]

Spice Diana and Eric Omondi

Spice Diana begs for Eric Omondi’s ‘injection’ in ‘Doctor’

Kenyan Rapper Blinky Bill (born Bildad Sellanga) and his band perform onstage at Central Park SummerStage, New York, New York, July 7, 2019. (Photo by Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images)

Blinky Bill elated as his song features on Netflix movie

A screengrab from the video

Song Review: Bebe Cool seduces a 'boss babe' in his latest club banger