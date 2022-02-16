Why I stopped being Nyashinski's manager - Fakii Liwali

Kenyan rap group Kleptomaniax, was behind hits such as Swing Swing, Tuendelee, and Haree. The group was formed in 1999 and remained active until 2010.

Other members of Kleptomaniax are the legendary Robert Manyasa 'Roba', and Collins Majale 'Collo' who later released gospel hits Bazokizo and Zigwembe with Bruz Newton in 2016.

In a sit-down with YouTuber Richard Njau, Fakii disclosed that around April 2019, he and the musician agreed to let someone else take up the mantle of managing the Nyashinski brand.

In the days leading up to the decision, the two noticed a divergence in their views on how to push the artist's brand forward.

“My relationship with him (Nyashinski) changed, in that, our views started becoming different. How he would view something and how I’d view the same thing started changing…we were going in different directions.

“We had a bit of strain in terms of how to deal with some issues so there were times we would really argue from a business point of view,” Fakii disclosed.

He added that despite their differences in opinion, they continue to enjoy a thriving friendship.

They are such close friends that Nyashinski asked him to be the best man at his December 2021 wedding, and Fakii did so as the rapper said 'I do' to fashion entrepreneur Zia Bett.

“One of the things that I will always respect Nyash about is that we would sit and argue about something and after we were done with the argument, he would ask where I want to eat,” Fakii stated.

Following the termination of their business arrangement, the two would occasionally work on projects that were ongoing prior to the full handover to Nyashinski’s new management.

Joy Wachira, rapper Nyashinski's manager

The rapper started working with his current manager Joy Wachira in April 2019, but a few months later, Fakii was called upon to accompany him for a tour in the United States.

“I still had my valid visa to the US and his new team that time did not have visas so it was an easy conversation.

“We had not burnt bridges… In fact, even the call [for the US tour] came to me so I handed it over to the team and the team got back to me,” he clarified.

Fakii taught the new team how to run the Nyashinski music brand and business including how to do quarterly reporting.