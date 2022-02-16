RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Why I stopped being Nyashinski's manager - Fakii Liwali

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Kenyan entrepreneur and filmmaker Fakii Liwali recently explained why he stopped being rapper Nyanshinski’s manager.

Kenyan filmmaker Fakii Liwali alongside rapper Nyashinski in an undated photo
Kenyan filmmaker Fakii Liwali alongside rapper Nyashinski in an undated photo

Fakii Liwali and Nyashinski (born Nyamari Ongegu) have had a close working relationship spanning over 10 years, and have known each other since the rapper's stint as part of the Kleptomaniax trio.

Recommended articles

Kenyan rap group Kleptomaniax, was behind hits such as Swing Swing, Tuendelee, and Haree. The group was formed in 1999 and remained active until 2010.

Kenyan filmaker Fakii Liwali
Kenyan filmaker Fakii Liwali Pulse Live Kenya

Other members of Kleptomaniax are the legendary Robert Manyasa 'Roba', and Collins Majale 'Collo' who later released gospel hits Bazokizo and Zigwembe with Bruz Newton in 2016.

In a sit-down with YouTuber Richard Njau, Fakii disclosed that around April 2019, he and the musician agreed to let someone else take up the mantle of managing the Nyashinski brand.

In the days leading up to the decision, the two noticed a divergence in their views on how to push the artist's brand forward.

My relationship with him (Nyashinski) changed, in that, our views started becoming different. How he would view something and how I’d view the same thing started changing…we were going in different directions.

We had a bit of strain in terms of how to deal with some issues so there were times we would really argue from a business point of view,” Fakii disclosed.

He added that despite their differences in opinion, they continue to enjoy a thriving friendship.

They are such close friends that Nyashinski asked him to be the best man at his December 2021 wedding, and Fakii did so as the rapper said 'I do' to fashion entrepreneur Zia Bett.

One of the things that I will always respect Nyash about is that we would sit and argue about something and after we were done with the argument, he would ask where I want to eat,” Fakii stated.

Nyashinski
Nyashinski Nyashinski Pulse Live Kenya

Following the termination of their business arrangement, the two would occasionally work on projects that were ongoing prior to the full handover to Nyashinski’s new management.

The rapper started working with his current manager Joy Wachira in April 2019, but a few months later, Fakii was called upon to accompany him for a tour in the United States.

I still had my valid visa to the US and his new team that time did not have visas so it was an easy conversation.

We had not burnt bridges… In fact, even the call [for the US tour] came to me so I handed it over to the team and the team got back to me,” he clarified.

Joy Wachira
Joy Wachira Pulse Live Kenya

Fakii taught the new team how to run the Nyashinski music brand and business including how to do quarterly reporting.

When the rapper decided to return to Kenya after 10 years in the US, Fakii was very instrumental in creating one of the most successful music comebacks in Kenya.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Why I stopped being Nyashinski's manager - Fakii Liwali

Why I stopped being Nyashinski's manager - Fakii Liwali

Nyashinski raises eyebrows as he deletes all posts on Instagram [Screenshot]

Nyashinski raises eyebrows as he deletes all posts on Instagram [Screenshot]

I’m literally crying - Chebet Ronoh after receiving YouTube award

I’m literally crying - Chebet Ronoh after receiving YouTube award

Juma Jux spotted on 'baecation' with his new girlfriend [Photos]

Juma Jux spotted on 'baecation' with his new girlfriend [Photos]

Ringtone eats a humble pie as he begs Kenyans for forgiveness

Ringtone eats a humble pie as he begs Kenyans for forgiveness

Untold story of night Uhuru partied with his favourite band

Untold story of night Uhuru partied with his favourite band

Diana Marua in tears as Bahati surprises her with new mansion [Video]

Diana Marua in tears as Bahati surprises her with new mansion [Video]

Kikuyu singer gifts parents fully furnished, modern house on Valentine’s Day [Photos]

Kikuyu singer gifts parents fully furnished, modern house on Valentine’s Day [Photos]

Zari Hassan & Diamond Platnumz in new Netflix reality show [Trailer]

Zari Hassan & Diamond Platnumz in new Netflix reality show [Trailer]

Trending

'Kishash' hitmaker Lil Maina reveals why he has quit music

'Kishash' hit maker Lil Maina during a recent interview with Pulse Kenya

Rapper Breeder LW receives YouTube award

Breeder awarded YouTube Sliver Plaque

Meet Kenyan DJ causing ripples in the US [Photos]

Felix Calvince, alias DJ Calvince, Arrow Bwoy and 50 Cent

Why I stopped being Nyashinski's manager - Fakii Liwali

Kenyan filmmaker Fakii Liwali alongside rapper Nyashinski in an undated photo