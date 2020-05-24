Citizen TV journalist Lillian Muli has said that she always believed in Faith over fear, but lately her faith has been put to test.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, where she sought to find out how her fans were felling in this times of coronavirus, the mother of two said she has been anxious and restless.

She went on say that she is always trying to look for answers in books and online because giving up is out of the option for her.

My faith has been tested, I am anxious and restless – Lillian Muli

“Hey Fam Today I want to find out how you are feeling. Maybe no one has asked you that since the Corona pandemic became our everyday reality. So I am asking you "How are you feeling?" For me some days are ok and others are terrible. My mantra has always been "Faith over fear..." but lately my faith has been tested. I am anxious and restless, i find myself seeking answers to so many questions in books and online...because for me the option of failure or giving up is not a language i understand,” read part of her post.

Ms Muli noted that we all live in uncertain times and the best way out is for everyone to accept this new reality.

The mother of two urged her followers to be strong and have faith over fear.

“Then i came across this. "We gain strength and courage and confidence by each experience in which we really stop to look fear in the face...we must do that which we think we cannot." We live in times of unprecedented uncertainty. If we fail to acknowledge this new reality that means we are living in denial and by doing that we risk losing the ability to fully live our lives and survive the challenges that lie ahead of us. BE STRONG #faithoverfear,” said Lillian Muli.