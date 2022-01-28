RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Otile Brown confirms break up with Nabbi

Amos Robi

The two started dating in March 2019

Otile Brown and his ex-girlfriend Nabayet
Kenyan musical sensation Otile Brown has confirmed breaking up with his Ethiopian girlfriend Nabbayet, aka Nabbi.

Confirming through his Instagram stories, Otile said the last time he met with Nabbayet he wanted to figure out the way forward and they both agreed to go separate ways.

“Nabbi and I are not together anymore… The last time were together was to try and figure out the way forward but we decided to go our separate ways unfortunately, “ Otile said.

Otile described Nabbayet as an amazing person who he will always respect and care for, adding he wishes her nothing but the best.

“She's an amazing person and for that I will always respect her, care for her and be cool with each other. Wishing her nothing but the best moving forward,” Otile wrote.

The two started dating in March 2019 and their relationship has been rocky with hints of breakups coming now and again.

otile brown
In June 2020, Otile confessed that he masturbates to stay faithful in his long-distance relationship with his Ethiopian Bae Nabayet.

“Tunanyonga tu! Utafanya nini sasa! Nikimsubiri na anasupport mnyongo huo, amasema keep doing what you are doing. Anajua with that now, at least boy wake nimetulia,” confessed Otile.

Nabbi has disclosed that have tried to break up so many times because of the long- distance but they always end up rekindling their love but the bubble has burst today

Amos Robi

