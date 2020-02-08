Pascal Tokodi becomes the only actor from East Africa to be nominated for Africa Magic viewer's choice awards

Celebrated actor and Musician Pascal Tokodi has been nominated for the Africa Magic viewer's choice awards (AMVCA). He is the only East African who made it to the list.

He has been nominated as the best supporting actor in Movie /Tv Series for his role in Disconnect which featured other big names in the industry like Brenda Wairimu, Catherine Kamau, Bridget Shighadi, Nick Mutuma and Patricia Kihoro.

Other actors in the same category include; Ramsey Noah (Living in bondage), Richard Mofe Damoijo (Rmd) (Seven), Nkem Owoh (God calling) and Remilekun ‘Reminisce’ ‘Safaru (King of Boys)

Pascal took to Instagram to share the good news with his followers saying that he was happy to be nominated in the same category with people he grew up watching.

“When I heard I was the only actor from east Africa nominated for the AMVCA, Africa Magic viewer's choice awards, I was ecstatic, then I saw who I had been put up against and I couldn't believe it , people I grew up watching (my mom loves nollywood movies 😅), @ramseynouah @nkemowohosuofia @mofedamijo”" read part of his post.

The award-winning actor added that he even if he didn’t win the award, he would be grateful to be nominated alongside big names in the acting industry.

“Even if I don't win, just being in this space of people i really respect in the acting field is a huge step for me , I'm still young , I have a lot to learn but I'm grateful for everything and everyone who's played a part in my journey! I'm grateful to my parents for giving me the chance to discover myself and guiding me through the ups and down🙏 My advice to anyone who's reading this, keep working hard keep pushing yourself in whatever field you're in , stay focused and the hard work will eventually pay off!”