Harmonize is single again

Cyprian Kimutai

I can't believe I'm single - Harmonize

Tanzanian singer Harmonize has broken up with his American girlfriend Briana
Tanzanian singer Harmonize has broken up with his American girlfriend Briana

Tanzanian Bongo star Harmonize is officially single, just three months after introducing his girlfriend Briana to the world.

The Konde Music Worldwide CEO on January 21, 2022 shared several stories on his Instagram account confirming his break up with the beautiful Briana.

Harmonize is single again
Harmonize is single again Pulse Live Kenya

In the post, Harmonize disclosed that he is now focusing on other things hinting that he will only get back to the dating pool at the age of 35.

The news comes as a surprise to his fans as it was just three months ago, social media was awash with photos of the two all booed up.

US-based Kenyan DJ Poizon Ivy (right) posted photos with Harmonize (centre) and his girlfriend Briana (left) after linking up at the Dallas Mavericks basketball court.
US-based Kenyan DJ Poizon Ivy (right) posted photos with Harmonize (centre) and his girlfriend Briana (left) after linking up at the Dallas Mavericks basketball court. Pulse Live Kenya

In November 2021, through his social media page, the singer shared his girlfriend’s photos, officially introducing her as his new lover.

“Been waiting for this moment to tell everybody what you mean to me. I just wanna love you in this life and respect every woman like sister, friend, auntie, mum and promise to be there for you my whole life. Welcome to my world Queen B,” he wrote.

At one point, Harmonize was spotted with Briana while in the US watching a basketball game. Through his Instagram page, the musician shared a number of photos and short videos posing alongside his new lover.

US-based Kenyan DJ Poizon Ivy also posted photos with Harmonize and his girlfriend after linking up at the Dallas Mavericks basketball court.

Harmonize dumped by his wife Sarah
Harmonize dumped by his wife Sarah Harmonize dumped by his wife Sarah Pulse Live Kenya

The Matatizo hit singer is good at many things but it appears love isn't one of them. Over the past two years, his marriage to Italian wife Sarah Michelotti ended in a divorce.

A few months later, his new boo Bongo movie actress Frida Kajala Masanja and Harmonize got matching tattoos only for Kajala opting to cover up her tattoo following their break up.

Cyprian Kimutai

Harmonize is single again

Harmonize is single again

