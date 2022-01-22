Harmonize is single again

The Konde Music Worldwide CEO on January 21, 2022 shared several stories on his Instagram account confirming his break up with the beautiful Briana.

In the post, Harmonize disclosed that he is now focusing on other things hinting that he will only get back to the dating pool at the age of 35.

The news comes as a surprise to his fans as it was just three months ago, social media was awash with photos of the two all booed up.

In November 2021, through his social media page, the singer shared his girlfriend’s photos, officially introducing her as his new lover.

“Been waiting for this moment to tell everybody what you mean to me. I just wanna love you in this life and respect every woman like sister, friend, auntie, mum and promise to be there for you my whole life. Welcome to my world Queen B,” he wrote.

At one point, Harmonize was spotted with Briana while in the US watching a basketball game. Through his Instagram page, the musician shared a number of photos and short videos posing alongside his new lover.

US-based Kenyan DJ Poizon Ivy also posted photos with Harmonize and his girlfriend after linking up at the Dallas Mavericks basketball court.

Harmonize dumped by his wife Sarah

The Matatizo hit singer is good at many things but it appears love isn't one of them. Over the past two years, his marriage to Italian wife Sarah Michelotti ended in a divorce.