Jose Chameleone's brother Pius Mayanja a.k.a Pallaso is in critical condition after being attacked by a xenophobic gang while in Johannesburg, South Africa.

In a live video on his Facebook page, the singer revealed that he was driving with a friend when he was attacked by a mob of over 100 people who were carrying stones, sticks and machetes.

With teary eyes and a shaky voice, Team Good Music singer narrated his near-death experience after being attacked, beaten and stabbed.

Jose Chameleon's brother Pallaso in critical condition after being attacked in South Africa

Hide in a Garage

Pallaso says that he is not certain whether his friend known as Kiwunya Fred is still alive because he left him in the car immediately he was attacked.

“They beat me up real bad. I fell down, I was stabbed. As I tried to run I was hit by a car. I tried to ask for help from the owner of the car but he just drove off so I kept running with people chasing me with machetes. They pulled my hair and beat me up. Xenophobia is real. I am not sure I’ll leave this place alive because I’m still in hiding. Am currently hiding in a garage at a school. Please pray for me, I need help,” said Pallaso who was shedding tears.

Jose Chameleon's brother Pallaso in critical condition after being attacked in South Africa

Critical condition

Pallaso has been in South Africa for a couple of days where he traveled to perform and shoot new music videos.

On Thursday, Pallaso’s management issued a statement, affirming that the singer is now safe but in critical condition.

“Thank y’all our Fans Worldwide for the concern and prayers 🙏🙏🙏 We would like to inform you that our artist PALLASO has been located and rescued and at the Hospital however his condition is still very bad keep him in your prayers 🙏🙏🙏🙏A Big Thank Mc Norman for the support and to the South African High Commission for also following up on this 🙏,” reads the statement.