Celebrated Kenyan professional footballer Victor Wanyama through the Victor Wanyama Foundation has awarded secondary school scholarship to six needy students.

Through his twitter page, the footballer revealed that following the 48 applications they had received, the foundation had decided to award Secondary School Scholarships to needy students after careful vetting based on merit and need.

The scholarship will cover tuition fees, boarding and other related expenses for the four year period that they will be in school.

Victor Wanyama comes to the rescue of the needy, unveils beneficiaries of his scholarship program [Video]

Victor congratulated the six students and wished them success in their journey stating that it was an opportunity for them to work hard without any distractions.

“I wish to congratulate the sic successful applicants and most definitely visit all of you in your new schools when I come back home. This is a good opportunity for you to work hard without any distractions and I would like to urge you to seize and make it count. All the best as you begin this journey,” said Wanyama.

Netizens congratulated Wanyama for the move and asked God to bless him more so that he can reach out to more people.

Here are some of the comments

@AlexNgare Good initiative. May God bless you Captain.

@sanyatonny1 Way to go Omungare, you have changed a life for better. Kudos & God bless.

@WaOkwemba Keep up the good job.God bless you abundantly.

@andrewmcleod155 Knowledge is power.... well done Victor.....keep using your success to empower people less fortunate than yourself.....Stay blessed...

@Cliffosie Thank you very much @VictorWanyama .This is so kind of you. May God richly reward your efforts.

@victoramunya May God bless the hands that gives out

@joshuachelsea2 Good work bro

@Cliffosie Thank you very much @VictorWanyama .This is so kind of you. May God richly reward your efforts.

Video (Courtesy)