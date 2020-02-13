Zari Hassan’s son Nillan admitted in Hospital

Zari Hassan and Diamond Platnumz’s son Prince Nillan has been Hospitalized.

An update seen by Pulselive.co.ke, indicates that Nillan is in hospital after developing some fever, and he is under the doctors care to ensure he is back to good health.

Ms Hassan shared a photo, showing Nillan in a hospital bed with a caption that reads, “My Lilman Nee is down with fever.”

Doctors always advise that fever in Kids should only cause an alarm if it persists for more than 7 days or if the kids temperature goes above 103 F (39.4 C).

Towards the end of last year, Ms Hassan was also in hospital. Through her SnapChat, the mother of five said that she was seriously sick.

“I’m seriously sick, but the devil is lying. I will be fine, its bad tonsillitis, fever, headache and chest infections. 3 drips Saturday, three drips today, save me lord,” wrote Zari Hassan.