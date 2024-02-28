The sports category has moved to a new website.

Common Leap Day tradition allows a woman to propose, here's how a man should respond

Miriam Mwende

As a woman, would you propose to your man in the spirit of the Leap Year's February 29th?

AI-generated image of an African woman, elegantly kneeling in a stylish dinner dress
AI-generated image of an African woman, elegantly kneeling in a stylish dinner dress

Leap Day, occurring on February 29th, is a day that comes only once every four years, added to the calendar to help synchronise the Earth's orbit around the Sun with our calendar year.

Various cultures have developed unique traditions and beliefs associated with this extra day, with the most common tradition being that a woman can be the one proposing marriage to her significant other.

Being a fairly unconventional practice, how should a man in such a situation respond?

This tradition is said to have been initiated by St. Patrick or St. Brigid in 5th century Ireland after complaints from women about men taking too long to propose.

The day then became a time when gender roles were reversed, and women had the opportunity to take the initiative in love and courtship.

In some variations of the tradition, if a man refused a woman's proposal, he was expected to compensate her with a kiss, a silk dress, or twelve pairs of gloves.

Similar to the Irish tradition, if a man turns down a woman's proposal on February 29th, he must give her 12 pairs of gloves.

The idea behind this was to hide the woman's embarrassment of not having an engagement ring.

The tradition is similar to that in Denmark and Ireland, where women propose to men on Leap Day.

If the proposal is refused, the man should compensate by buying the woman enough fabric to make a skirt.

READ: Step-by-step guide to planning a proposal in 10 days

AI-generated image of an African woman, elegantly kneeling in a stylish dinner dress
AI-generated image of an African woman, elegantly kneeling in a stylish dinner dress

QUIZ: If you score 4/10 on this quiz, start teaching a class on leap years!

Interestingly, Italy was the first country to adopt the current Gregorian Calendar, however, the country has a tradition that considers Leap Years (L'anno bisestile), unlucky.

The phrase "Anno bisesto, anno funesto" translates to "Leap year, doom year," suggesting that leap years bring bad luck.

In Scotland, it was considered unlucky for someone to be born on Leap Day, similar to the superstitions surrounding Friday the 13th in other cultures.

Leap Day babies, known as "leaplings", were thought to experience difficulty and misfortune throughout their lives.

In Greece, getting married in a leap year, let alone on Leap Day, is considered unlucky.

Many couples avoid planning their wedding during a leap year for fear it will bring bad luck to their marriage.

Greece [Shutterstock/Anastasios71]
Greece [Shutterstock/Anastasios71] Business Insider USA

READ: 10 secrets to win the heart of a Kenyan bachelor

These traditions highlight the cultural significance attached to Leap Day, a day that stands out not only for its rarity but also for the customs and folklore that surround it.

While not all cultures have specific Leap Day traditions, the day often sparks interest and celebration simply because it is an unusual date that adds a quirk to the calendar.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

